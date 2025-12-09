Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC Designated Player Wilfried Zaha and winger Rodolfo Aloko were named to their respective national teams for the 2025 African Cup of Nations that runs from December 21 through January 18.

Zaha joins Ivory Coast for the first time since the 2023 FIFA October window and Aloko rejoins Benin after being a part of the squad for the World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Zaha and Ivory Coast AFCON Group Stage Schedule:

December 24 vs. Mozambique (12:30 pm)

December 28 vs. Cameroon (3:00 pm)

December 31 vs. Gabon (2:00 pm)

Aloko and Benin AFCON Group Stage Schedule:

December 23 vs. DR Congo (7:30 am)

December 27 vs. Botswana (7:30 am)

December 30 vs. Senegal (2:00 pm)

How to watch: TV Channel/Streaming in USA -  beIN SPORTS USA

Zaha, 33, will be competing in his fourth AFCON for Ivory Coast, reaching the Round of 16 in his last two competitions. He had a strong 2025 season with Charlotte, tallying 10 goals and 10 assists in 31 matches. It was the fifth time in his career that he hit double-digit goals in a season for his club. The Designated Player's 10 goals and 10 assist season was accomplished by only 11 other players in MLS this season, one of which was his teammate Pep Biel. Zaha also recorded eight game-winning goal contributions, three game-winning goals and five game-winning assists.

Aloko will be competing in his first AFCON for Benin. He made his first appearance with the senior men's national team on June 9, 2025 in an international friendly versus Morocco at 18-years-old. The Beninese winger made his first appearance for country with the Under-20 national team in the U-20 AFCON, helping his side to a quarterfinal appearance. He tallied four starts and crucial goal in the opening group stage match vs. Zambia to earn a 1-1 draw.

He joined the organization in September and is currently on loan at NK Kustosija. Aloko will return to Charlotte following the competition in time for preparations for the 2026 MLS Season.







