Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the top 45 invitees for the 2025 MLS College Showcase, which will take place from December 10-13 in Mesa, Arizona. The four-day talent evaluation event will give technical staffs from MLS clubs an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation ahead of 2026 MLS SuperDraft, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. ET. Please note that the list of attendees is subject to change prior to the event.

"Each year we see young breakout players who previously shined at the MLS College Showcase go on to make a meaningful impact at the first-team level," said Alecko Eskandarian, Vice President, Player Relations & Player Development. "This event is a crucial opportunity for our clubs to evaluate the nation's top collegiate talent, and we are thrilled to welcome these 45 standout individuals to a life-changing showcase in Arizona this year."

Notable standouts from last year's College Showcase who went on to make an impact in MLS this season include Manu Duah (San Diego FC), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Jansen Miller (Sporting Kansas City), and Joran Gerbet (Orlando City SC). The 2025 MLS College Showcase is a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA. The eligible player list for 2026 MLS SuperDraft will be announced at a later date following the 2025 MLS College Showcase.

2025 MLS College Showcase Attendees

Name Position College Year

Kwaku Agyabeng MF Clemson University Freshman

Jefferson Amaya MF High Point University Senior

Clarence Awoudor MF University of Central Florida Senior

Palmer Bank DEF Stanford University Redshirt Junior

Brayden Beason FW University of San Francisco Sophomore

Charles-Emile Brunet MF Southern Methodist University Sophomore

Mitch Budler GK University of Akron Redshirt Senior

Nikos Clarke-Tosczak DEF University of Portland Junior

Will Cleary DEF Stanford University Senior

Sebastian Conlon GK University of Kentucky Senior

Blake D'Agostino FW California Baptist University Sophomore

Daniel D'Ippolito MF Fordham University Senior

Dren Dobruna DEF University of Dayton Sophomore

Enzo Dovlo FW University of North Carolina at Greensboro Junior

Kyle Durham GK University of Connecticut Redshirt Sophomore

Zachary Ehrenpreis DEF University of Virginia Freshman

Isaac Emojong MF Utah Valley University Sophomore

Cooper Forcellini MF Xavier University Senior

Ransford Gyan MF Clemson University Sophomore

Kenan Hot MF Duke University Senior

Noah James MF University of San Diego Junior

Jack Jasinski DEF Princeton University Senior

Lukas Kamrath DEF High Point University Junior

Lasse Kelp DEF University of Maryland Senior

Wyatt Lewis MF University of Notre Dame Redshirt Junior

Zack Lillington DEF University of California, Davis Senior

Ricky Louis FW Georgia Southern University Sophomore

Daniel Lugo FW High Point University Junior

Sadam Masereka FW University of Maryland Senior

Kyle McGowan FW University of Denver Redshirt Junior

Jaylinn Mitchell FW Southern Methodist University Junior

Luca Nikolai DEF University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Junior

Gaku Nishimura MF University of California, Berkeley Senior

Stephane Njike FW University of Maryland Sophomore

Edouard Nys MF University of Illinois Chicago Junior

Alfredo Ortiz DEF University of California, Berkeley Senior

David Raphael FW University of San Francisco Sophomore

Agustin Resch DEF Seton Hall University Senior

Gilberto Rivera MF San Jose State University Junior

Andrew Samuels GK Princeton University Junior

Harvey Sarajian FW Wake Forest University Sophomore

Nicholas Simmonds FW University of Virginia Freshman

Marius Stenner FW University of Delaware Sophomore

Giuliano Whitchurch DEF Princeton University Senior

Tre Wright DEF University of California, Los Angeles Junior







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.