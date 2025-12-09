Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the top 45 invitees for the 2025 MLS College Showcase, which will take place from December 10-13 in Mesa, Arizona. The four-day talent evaluation event will give technical staffs from MLS clubs an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation ahead of 2026 MLS SuperDraft, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. ET. Please note that the list of attendees is subject to change prior to the event.
"Each year we see young breakout players who previously shined at the MLS College Showcase go on to make a meaningful impact at the first-team level," said Alecko Eskandarian, Vice President, Player Relations & Player Development. "This event is a crucial opportunity for our clubs to evaluate the nation's top collegiate talent, and we are thrilled to welcome these 45 standout individuals to a life-changing showcase in Arizona this year."
Notable standouts from last year's College Showcase who went on to make an impact in MLS this season include Manu Duah (San Diego FC), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Jansen Miller (Sporting Kansas City), and Joran Gerbet (Orlando City SC). The 2025 MLS College Showcase is a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA. The eligible player list for 2026 MLS SuperDraft will be announced at a later date following the 2025 MLS College Showcase.
2025 MLS College Showcase Attendees
Name Position College Year
Kwaku Agyabeng MF Clemson University Freshman
Jefferson Amaya MF High Point University Senior
Clarence Awoudor MF University of Central Florida Senior
Palmer Bank DEF Stanford University Redshirt Junior
Brayden Beason FW University of San Francisco Sophomore
Charles-Emile Brunet MF Southern Methodist University Sophomore
Mitch Budler GK University of Akron Redshirt Senior
Nikos Clarke-Tosczak DEF University of Portland Junior
Will Cleary DEF Stanford University Senior
Sebastian Conlon GK University of Kentucky Senior
Blake D'Agostino FW California Baptist University Sophomore
Daniel D'Ippolito MF Fordham University Senior
Dren Dobruna DEF University of Dayton Sophomore
Enzo Dovlo FW University of North Carolina at Greensboro Junior
Kyle Durham GK University of Connecticut Redshirt Sophomore
Zachary Ehrenpreis DEF University of Virginia Freshman
Isaac Emojong MF Utah Valley University Sophomore
Cooper Forcellini MF Xavier University Senior
Ransford Gyan MF Clemson University Sophomore
Kenan Hot MF Duke University Senior
Noah James MF University of San Diego Junior
Jack Jasinski DEF Princeton University Senior
Lukas Kamrath DEF High Point University Junior
Lasse Kelp DEF University of Maryland Senior
Wyatt Lewis MF University of Notre Dame Redshirt Junior
Zack Lillington DEF University of California, Davis Senior
Ricky Louis FW Georgia Southern University Sophomore
Daniel Lugo FW High Point University Junior
Sadam Masereka FW University of Maryland Senior
Kyle McGowan FW University of Denver Redshirt Junior
Jaylinn Mitchell FW Southern Methodist University Junior
Luca Nikolai DEF University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Junior
Gaku Nishimura MF University of California, Berkeley Senior
Stephane Njike FW University of Maryland Sophomore
Edouard Nys MF University of Illinois Chicago Junior
Alfredo Ortiz DEF University of California, Berkeley Senior
David Raphael FW University of San Francisco Sophomore
Agustin Resch DEF Seton Hall University Senior
Gilberto Rivera MF San Jose State University Junior
Andrew Samuels GK Princeton University Junior
Harvey Sarajian FW Wake Forest University Sophomore
Nicholas Simmonds FW University of Virginia Freshman
Marius Stenner FW University of Delaware Sophomore
Giuliano Whitchurch DEF Princeton University Senior
Tre Wright DEF University of California, Los Angeles Junior
