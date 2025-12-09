Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed veteran goalkeeper Joe Willis to a one-year contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Willis, whose previous contract with Nashville expired at the end of the 2025 season, has been a Boy in Gold since the club debuted in MLS in 2020.
"Joe has played a huge role in our club's success, and we are excited to have him return to our group in 2026," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.
Since being acquired via trade with Houston Dynamo FC in advance of Nashville's inaugural MLS season, Willis has made 196 regular season and playoff appearances for NSC and recorded 60 clean sheets.
During his 15-year MLS career with Nashville (2020-25), Houston (2015-19), and D.C. United (2011-14), Willis has made 314 regular season and playoff appearances and registered 78 shutouts, and he is one of only 10 goalkeepers in league history to make 300-plus career regular season and playoff starts.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs goalkeeper Joe Willis to a one-year contract through the 2026 MLS season on Dec. 9, 2025
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach - San Diego FC
- Lukas Engel Departs FC Cincinnati as Loan Expires - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Parts Ways with First-Team Assistant Coaches Jamison Olave & Joel DeLass - Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $500,000 from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
- LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière - Los Angeles FC
- Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase - MLS
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - San Jose Earthquakes
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season
- Nashville SC Acquires Defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in Exchange for First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- Nashville SC Signs Defender Maxwell Woledzi from Norway's Top Professional League
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions