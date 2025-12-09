Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed veteran goalkeeper Joe Willis to a one-year contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Willis, whose previous contract with Nashville expired at the end of the 2025 season, has been a Boy in Gold since the club debuted in MLS in 2020.

"Joe has played a huge role in our club's success, and we are excited to have him return to our group in 2026," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Since being acquired via trade with Houston Dynamo FC in advance of Nashville's inaugural MLS season, Willis has made 196 regular season and playoff appearances for NSC and recorded 60 clean sheets.

During his 15-year MLS career with Nashville (2020-25), Houston (2015-19), and D.C. United (2011-14), Willis has made 314 regular season and playoff appearances and registered 78 shutouts, and he is one of only 10 goalkeepers in league history to make 300-plus career regular season and playoff starts.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs goalkeeper Joe Willis to a one-year contract through the 2026 MLS season on Dec. 9, 2025







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.