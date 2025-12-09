Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that forward Ousseni Bouda will represent the Burkina Faso Men's National Team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Bouda, 25, will join Les Etalons in Morocco for Group E matches against Equatorial Guinea (Dec. 24), Algeria (Dec. 28) and Sudan (Dec. 31). The first and third group stage games will take place at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, while the second clash is slated for the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.
The eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has played in 70 MLS games (16 starts, 5g/1a) and six Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches (five starts, 2g/0a) across four seasons for San Jose, with a combined seven goals and one assist in all competitions. This season, Bouda scored three goals and notched one assist in league play.
Internationally, the forward has made 13 appearances for Burkina Faso and found the back of the net twice. He scored his first international goal on Sept. 6, 2024, in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Senegal, securing a point for his home country in a 1-1 draw. Bouda was most recently called for international duty last month for friendlies against Niger and Benin.
