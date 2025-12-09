Lukas Engel Departs FC Cincinnati as Loan Expires

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - Lukas Engel's loan with FC Cincinnati for the 2025 season has expired and he will return to Middlesbrough FC of the EFL Championship, FC Cincinnati announced today.

Engel made 41 appearances for the Orange and Blue in his season on loan with the club. He started in 38 of his games played for FC Cincinnati and contributed six assists.

FC Cincinnati would like to thank Lukas for his contributions to the club in 2025 and wish him all the best in his career.

TRANSACTION: On December 9, 2025, FC Cincinnati announce Lukas Engel's 2025 season-long loan with the club has expired.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.