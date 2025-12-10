FC Cincinnati to Face Dominican Club O&M FC in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati will face O&M FC in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the official draw revealed Tuesday night. The Orange and Blue will take on O&M FC in home and away play, with FC Cincinnati set to travel to the Dominican Republic for the first leg before hosting O&M FC in the second leg at TQL Stadium.

The full Champions Cup Round One schedule will be announced in the coming days with more information regarding tickets to be announced at a later date. Up-to-date ticketing information regarding the 2026 season can be found at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

FC Cincinnati qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup for the third consecutive season after finishing second in the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings. The prestigious continental competition features 27 clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean who qualified via regional cups: The Central American Cup, the Caribbean Cup and Leagues Cup (North America) as well as domestic league play and cup competitions for Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

O&M FC (Universidad Organización y Método Fútbol Club) is based out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and will make their Champions Cup debut this February. O&M FC qualified for the Champions Cup by finishing runners up in the 2025 Caribbean Cup. The first leg is set to mark FC Cincinnati's first match to be played in the Dominican Republic.

The FC Cincinnati - O&M FC winner will face the winner of the Round One fixture between Tigres UANL - Forge FC in the Round of 16. A rematch of the 2025 Champions Cup could await in the Round of 16 between the Orange and Blue and Tigres as the Mexican side defeated FC Cincinnati in last season's tournament, 4-1 on aggregate.

ABOUT THE CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP

The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup marks the 61st in the tournament's history. The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format, composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match. Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.

Round One will begin in early February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

PARTCIPATING TEAMS

The 27 participating clubs have qualified via three regional cups in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, as well as domestic leagues and cups for Canada, Mexico, and the United States. These clubs are listed below, in alphabetical order.

Canadian Championship (1 slot): Vancouver FC (CAN)

Caribbean Cup (3 slots): Defence Force FC (TRI), O&M FC (DOM), Mount Pleasant FA (JAM)

Central American Cup (6 slots): Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON), CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA), CS Cartaginés (CRC), LD Alajuelense (CRC), Real CD España (HON), Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)

Canadian Premier League (2 slots): Atlético Ottawa (CAN), Forge FC (CAN)

Leagues Cup (2 slots): LA Galaxy (USA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

LigaMX (6 slots): CF Monterrey (MEX), Club América (MEX), Cruz Azul (MEX), Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX), Pumas UNAM (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX)

MLS (6 slots): FC Cincinnati (USA), Inter Miami CF (USA), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), San Diego FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)

U.S. Open Cup (1 slot): Nashville SC (USA)

The champions of Concacaf's three regional cup competitions, LD Alajuelense (Central American Cup), Mount Pleasant FA (Caribbean Cup), and Seattle Sounders FC (Leagues Cup), as well as Deportivo Toluca FC (Liga MX Champion with the most accumulated points) and Inter Miami CF (MLS Cup Champions) have received a bye to the Round of 16, rewarding their sporting merit.

The five clubs were pre-seeded into a Round of 16 bracket and the three highest-ranked clubs - Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL, and Club América - were pre-seeded into a Round One bracket position. The remaining 19 clubs were distributed into two club pots as follows:

Pot 1 (8 best-ranked clubs): Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Los Angeles FC, CF Monterrey, Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Pumas UNAM

Pot 2 (11 lowest-ranked clubs): San Diego FC, Club Olimpia Deportivo, Forge FC, Atlético Ottawa, CS Cartaginés, CSD Xelajú M.C., Sporting San Miguelito, Real CD España, Defence Force FC, Vancouver FC, O&M FC

The Round One draw went as follows:

Round One Matchup #1: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)

Round One Matchup #2: LA Galaxy (USA) vs Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)

Round One Matchup #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Vancouver FC (CAN)

Round One Matchup #4: CF Monterrey (MEX) vs CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA)

Round One Matchup #5: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Real CD España (HON)

Round One Matchup #6: Nashville SC (USA) vs Atlético Ottawa (CAN)

Round One Matchup #7: Club América (MEX) vs Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON)

Round One Matchup #8: Philadelphia Union (USA) vs Defence Force FC (TRI)

Round One Matchup #9: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs Forge FC (CAN)

Round One Matchup #10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs O&M FC (DOM)

Round One Matchup #11: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs CS Cartaginés (CRC)

