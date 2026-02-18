FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila and Bryan Dowd to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila and goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One opener at O&M FC, the club announced today.

Chirila and Dowd were both part of FC Cincinnati's roster for preseason over the past month in Clearwater, Florida. Chirila saw action in four preseason games for the Orange and Blue, starting and going the full 90 minutes in the clean sheet win over Brooklyn FC.

The short-term agreement marks the first time for both Chirila and Dowd to be rostered with FC Cincinnati in official competition.

TRANSACTION: On February 18, 2026, FC Cincinnati add FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila and goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to the club's active roster via short-term agreement.







