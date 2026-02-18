Houston Dynamo FC Trade Defender Griffin Dorsey to Orlando City SC for $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM)

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have traded defender Griffin Dorsey to Orlando City SC in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) ($600,000 in 2026 and $400,000 in 2027) and a future sell on percentage, both clubs announced today. Houston may acquire an additional $200,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

"We are incredibly grateful for Griffin's contributions to the Dynamo and for everything he has given this Club, our city and our supporters over the past five years," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. These decisions are never easy, especially with someone as respected and beloved as Griffin. His passion on the field and his genuine care for the Houston community, the Club and his teammates have left a positive impact on our organization. We are proud of the growth he achieved here and sincerely thank him for his commitment to the Dynamo. We wish Griffin and his wife, Adriana, all the very best in the next chapter of their journey."

Dorsey arrived in Houston in July of 2021, eventually cementing himself in the starting lineup during a breakout performance during the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament. The now 26-year-old then became a key contributor in the backline, making 138 appearances (113 starts) in MLS regular season and postseason play, while scoring 11 goals and recording 16 assists.

"Words cannot describe my appreciation for this city, this club, and the teammates and staff I have worked with along the way," said Dorsey. "From the moment I landed in Houston, you embraced me with open arms. You have helped me grow into the player and man that I am today. Without this city, I do not know where I would be. It is hard to say goodbye, but the goodbye is filled with so much gratitude for all the memories. The ups and downs, and the ebs and flows of the last five years have been unbelievable. Thank you H-TOWN. Just know I will always have a place in my heart for Houston."

Dorsey's contributions helped Houston win the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, including scoring the opening goal in the Final, make a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, earn a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and boast consecutive MLS postseason appearances in 2023 and 2024. The American also capped off a stellar 2024 campaign, helping the Dynamo allow the third-fewest goals across MLS play (39) and record 10 clean sheets across all competitions, while the team set new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8).

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC acquired $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) ($600,000 in 2026 and $400,000 in 2027) and a future sell on percentage from Orlando City SC in exchange for defender Griffin Dorsey. Houston may acquire an additional $200,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

