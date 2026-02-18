Atlanta United Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and $300,000 in 2027 GAM.

Atlanta United opens the MLS Regular Season on Saturday, Feb. 21 with a nationally televised road matchup against FC Cincinnati (4:45 p.m., FOX, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). The 5-Stripes make their home debut March 7 against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m.). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United acquires a 2026 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and $300,000 in 2027 GAM.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.