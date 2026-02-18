Nashville SC Defeats Atlético Ottawa 2-0 in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HAMILTON, Ontario - Nashville Soccer Club kicked off its 2026 season Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Atl?tico Ottawa in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Woobens Pacius (assisted by Matthew Corcoran) and Sam Surridge (assisted by Cristian Espinoza) found the back of the net for the Boys in Gold.

VIDEO: Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan Post-Match Media Availability

Run it Back: Nashville and Ottawa will play the second leg of their Round One series, which will be decided on aggregate, next Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The winner will play Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.

Whoop, whoop, Woobs!: In his Nashville SC debut, forward Woobens Pacius recorded his first goal as a Boy in Gold in his former home stadium. In 2024, Nashville SC signed Pacius from Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, which plays its home matches at Hamilton Stadium.

Schwake's sixth: Brian Schwake became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to record wins in his first six starts for the club with his shutout performance. Schwake has two clean sheets in six starts for the Boys in Gold.

Next up: Nashville SC will begin its 2026 MLS season when it hosts the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park this Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT for MLS is Back Weekend presented by Transcard.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

o is 3W-1L-1D all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup play, 2W-1L-0D on the road

o played a Canadian Premier League club for the first time in team history

Matthew Corcoran recorded an assist on Pacius' goal in his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Cristian Espinoza recorded an assist on Surridge's goal in his Nashville SC and Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Jordan Knight made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut and first NSC start

Warren Madrigal made his Nashville SC debut and first NSC start

Jack Maher was named team captain for the first time as a Boy in Gold

Alex Muyl earned Concacaf Champions Cup Player of the Match honors

Andy Najar made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Woobens Pacius scored and started in his Nashville SC debut

Ahmed Qasem made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Brian Schwake

o became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to record wins in his first six starts

o made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Sam Surridge scored his third career Concacaf Champions Cup goal, which leads Nashville SC players

Thomas Williams made his Nashville SC and Concacaf Champions Cup debut and first NSC start

Patrick Yazbek made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Box score:

Nashville SC (1W-0L-0D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Atl?tico Ottawa (0W-1L-0D in Concacaf Champions Cup)

Feb. 17, 2026 - Hamilton Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 2

OTT: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Woobens Pacius (A: Matthew Corcoran) 66'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Cristian Espinoza) 90' + 5

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Jack Maher (C), Thomas Williams, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight (Andy Najar 64'); Bryan Acosta (Patrick Yazbek 64'), Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl; Ahmed Qasem (Cristian Espinoza 63'), Woobens Pacius (Hany Mukhtar 73'), Warren Madrigal (Sam Surridge 81')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Charles-Emile Brunet, Eddi Tagseth

OTT starters: Garissone Innocent; Tyr Duhaney-Walker (Lo?c Cloutier 75'), Noah Abatneh, Sergei Kozlovskiy; Juan David Castro (Daniel Aguilar 75'), Jonantan Villal (Kamron Habibullah 67'), Manuel Aparicio (C), Gabriel Antinoro, Ballou Tabla; Ralph Khoury (Erling Myklebust 68'), Joaquim Coulanges (Emiliano Garcia 57')

Substitutes: Tristan Crampton, Roberto Paguaga, Marko Stojadinovic, Tim Arnaud

Match officials:

Referee: Steven Madrigal

AR1: Jeriel Valverde

AR2: Luis Granados

4TH: Ken Pennyfeather

VAR: Jesus Montero

AVAR: Antony Bravo

Weather: 34 degrees and clear skies







