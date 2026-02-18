Nashville SC Defeats Atlético Ottawa 2-0 in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
HAMILTON, Ontario - Nashville Soccer Club kicked off its 2026 season Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Atl?tico Ottawa in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Woobens Pacius (assisted by Matthew Corcoran) and Sam Surridge (assisted by Cristian Espinoza) found the back of the net for the Boys in Gold.
VIDEO: Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan Post-Match Media Availability
Run it Back: Nashville and Ottawa will play the second leg of their Round One series, which will be decided on aggregate, next Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The winner will play Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.
Whoop, whoop, Woobs!: In his Nashville SC debut, forward Woobens Pacius recorded his first goal as a Boy in Gold in his former home stadium. In 2024, Nashville SC signed Pacius from Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, which plays its home matches at Hamilton Stadium.
Schwake's sixth: Brian Schwake became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to record wins in his first six starts for the club with his shutout performance. Schwake has two clean sheets in six starts for the Boys in Gold.
Next up: Nashville SC will begin its 2026 MLS season when it hosts the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park this Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT for MLS is Back Weekend presented by Transcard.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
o is 3W-1L-1D all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup play, 2W-1L-0D on the road
o played a Canadian Premier League club for the first time in team history
Matthew Corcoran recorded an assist on Pacius' goal in his Concacaf Champions Cup debut
Cristian Espinoza recorded an assist on Surridge's goal in his Nashville SC and Concacaf Champions Cup debut
Jordan Knight made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut and first NSC start
Warren Madrigal made his Nashville SC debut and first NSC start
Jack Maher was named team captain for the first time as a Boy in Gold
Alex Muyl earned Concacaf Champions Cup Player of the Match honors
Andy Najar made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut
Woobens Pacius scored and started in his Nashville SC debut
Ahmed Qasem made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut
Brian Schwake
o became the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to record wins in his first six starts
o made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut
Sam Surridge scored his third career Concacaf Champions Cup goal, which leads Nashville SC players
Thomas Williams made his Nashville SC and Concacaf Champions Cup debut and first NSC start
Patrick Yazbek made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut
Box score:
Nashville SC (1W-0L-0D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Atl?tico Ottawa (0W-1L-0D in Concacaf Champions Cup)
Feb. 17, 2026 - Hamilton Stadium
Final score:
NSH: 2
OTT: 0
Scoring summary:
NSH: Woobens Pacius (A: Matthew Corcoran) 66'
NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Cristian Espinoza) 90' + 5
Lineups:
NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Jack Maher (C), Thomas Williams, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight (Andy Najar 64'); Bryan Acosta (Patrick Yazbek 64'), Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl; Ahmed Qasem (Cristian Espinoza 63'), Woobens Pacius (Hany Mukhtar 73'), Warren Madrigal (Sam Surridge 81')
Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Charles-Emile Brunet, Eddi Tagseth
OTT starters: Garissone Innocent; Tyr Duhaney-Walker (Lo?c Cloutier 75'), Noah Abatneh, Sergei Kozlovskiy; Juan David Castro (Daniel Aguilar 75'), Jonantan Villal (Kamron Habibullah 67'), Manuel Aparicio (C), Gabriel Antinoro, Ballou Tabla; Ralph Khoury (Erling Myklebust 68'), Joaquim Coulanges (Emiliano Garcia 57')
Substitutes: Tristan Crampton, Roberto Paguaga, Marko Stojadinovic, Tim Arnaud
Match officials:
Referee: Steven Madrigal
AR1: Jeriel Valverde
AR2: Luis Granados
4TH: Ken Pennyfeather
VAR: Jesus Montero
AVAR: Antony Bravo
Weather: 34 degrees and clear skies
