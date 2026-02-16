Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has extended the contract of Head Coach B.J. Callaghan through the 2028-29 MLS season. Callaghan, who served his first full season as manager in 2025, was named the second Head Coach in Nashville SC history on July 3, 2024.

"B.J. has had a tremendous impact on our group's success, and his extension is well-deserved," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

"I am grateful for the trust that John Ingram, Ian Ayre and Mike Jacobs, the players and the staff have shown in me," said Callaghan. "What matters most is the work we're doing every day - building a strong culture, developing players and creating a team that our supporters, the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee can identify with and believe in, and I'm excited to keep pushing this project forward together."

During his first full season in 2025, Callaghan led Nashville SC to its first-ever trophy and the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history when the Boys in Gold defeated Austin FC 2-1 to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and multiple club records, including:

The most single season wins in Nashville SC history (22)

The most single season MLS wins in Nashville SC history (17)

The longest unbeaten streaks in Nashville SC history (15 all competitions, 12 MLS)

The most single season home wins in Nashville SC history (15)

The most single season goals in Nashville SC history (75)

The most MLS All-Stars in Nashville SC history with three (Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar, Sam Surridge)

The Boys in Gold will begin their 2026 season this Tuesday, Feb. 17 when they visit 2025 Canadian Premier League champion Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup before returning to GEODIS Park Saturday, Feb. 21 for their MLS season opener versus the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.