Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire FC midfielder Anton Salétros

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC midfielder Anton Salétros(Chicago Fire FC)

CHICAGO FIRE FC OPENS 2026 MLS REGULAR SEASON AT HOUSTON DYNAMO FC ON SATURDAY

Chicago Fire FC will begin its 29th season in Major League Soccer on Saturday, Feb. 21, when it opens the 2026 regular season against Houston Dynamo FC in the Lone Star State.

The Fire will take the field at Shell Energy Stadium coming off a historic 2025 season that resulted in their first postseason appearance since 2017. Chicago finished the year with a Club-record 68 goals, 43 of them on the road - the second-best mark in league history. The goals powered a record nine wins away from home, a form that the Men in Red look to carry into Houston, where they have a 3-7-4 all-time mark since the Dynamo's inaugural 2006 season.

Houston will hope for a better start to 2026 than a year ago, when it dropped its first three home matches of the season. The setbacks factored into a 12th place finish in the Western Conference, missing the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022. But Houston still saw plenty of success on the field, particularly from forward Ezequiel Ponce - who paced the Orange Crush with 10 goals - and 22-year-old midfielder Jack McGlynn's club-leading 14 goal contributions.

Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed across the globe on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (0-0-0, 0 points) at Houston Dynamo FC (0-0-0, 0 points)

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. HOU: (9-11-8)

Last Game vs. HOU: April 6, 2024 (2-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at HOU: June 25, 2022 (0-2 L) - Shell Energy Stadium - Houston (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Chicago will open its 29th season on the road against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, Feb. 21 at BBVA Stadium. This will be the earliest season opener in Club history, one calendar day earlier than the Feb. 22 opener at Columbus in 2025.

Chicago's 29th all-time meeting against Houston will mark the first time the Fire open a season against the Dynamo. But the Men in Red have plenty of experience opening in Texas, facing Brimstone Cup rival FC Dallas in the Lone Star State five times since 2000, most recently in 2011.

The season opening tilt against Houston will also be the Fire's first interconference match of 2026 and their 317th match against a Western Conference opponent in regular season play. Chicago finished the 2025 season with a record of 4-1-1 against the West, including a perfect 3-0-0 record on the road.

Midfielder Robin Lod, who could make his Fire debut Saturday night in Houston, leads the 2026 Chicago Fire FC roster in appearances, minutes and goals against the Dynamo. Lod is tied for third with Vancouver forward Brian White and former Minnesota teammate Bongi Hlongwane for most goals against Houston among active MLS players with five.

In his Major League Soccer debut in the 2025 season opening match against Columbus in 2025, Jonathan Bamba became only the second player in Fire history to record two assists in his first league appearance. Only one Fire player has recorded two assists in a match against the Dynamo: midfielder Freddie Ljungberg in a 3-4 loss in Houston on Aug. 21, 2010. No Fire player has scored two or more goals against the Dynamo in series history.

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.