Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2026 MLS Season

Published on February 16, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their local radio broadcast schedule for the 2026 Major League Soccer Season, with KSFO 810 AM and KZSF 1370 AM serving as the club's flagship radio broadcast stations in English and Spanish, respectively.

Cumulus Media's 810 AM/KSFO-AM will primarily serve as the English radio home of the Quakes for the third consecutive season, while La Kaliente 1370 AM/KZSF-AM will be the team's Spanish-language flagship station for the 16th campaign. Select games may appear on alternative stations for English radio. The Saturday, Feb. 21, season and home opener vs. Sporting Kansas City will air on Cumulus station KNBR 680 AM / 104.5 FM.

Ted Ramey will serve as the primary play-by-play voice for home and away broadcasts for his 13th consecutive year. A sports broadcasting personality in the Bay Area since 2012, his eclectic resume includes work for the National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks, talk shows for KNBR and The Athletic, NBC Sports California, as well as the nationally televised CrossFit Games. Since 2016, Ramey has hosted the Quakes' weekly radio program, The Soccer Hour, which will air for a fourth straight season on KSFO 810 AM every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. PT.

Joe Cannon will enter his 13th straight season as the color analyst for home games. An Earthquakes Hall of Famer, the former goalkeeper helped San Jose win its first MLS Cup in 2001 and later captured MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2002. Cannon spent seven seasons with the Quakes and still leads the club's goalkeeping records in games started (171), minutes played (15,561), wins (66), and saves (693).

La Kaliente 1370 AM will be the team's Spanish-language flagship for the 16th season. KZSF is a locally owned Spanish-language station that hosts daily sports talk shows and plays a wide variety of pop music.

Carlos César Rivera returns as the Spanish-language broadcaster for the Earthquakes. Every Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. PT, he has served the longtime host of La Kaliente's sports talk show, which covers MLS and LIGA MX, as well as many other sports teams in the Bay Area. Rivera came to the Quakes with a distinguished sports broadcasting background, having called games for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco Bay Blackhawks during his lengthy career.

Ramiro Corrales will join Rivera in the booth as an analyst. An Earthquakes Hall of Famer, two-time MLS Cup Champion (2001, 2003), and Supporters' Shield winner (2012), he sits third on the club's all-time list in games played (250), second in starts (228), and second in minutes played (20,188).

To stream 810 AM KSFO, visit www.ksfo.com. To stream La Kaliente 1370 AM, visit lakaliente1370am.com. To stream KNBR 680 AM / 104.5 FM, visit www.thesportsleader.com.

2026 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SCHEDULE

GAME DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY TIME (PT) RADIO

1 Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 Sporting Kansas City Home 7:30 PM 680 / 1370

2 Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 Atlanta United FC Home 4:30 PM 810 / 1370

3 Saturday, March 7, 2026 Philadelphia Union Away 4:30 PM 810 / 1370

4 Sunday, March 15, 2026 Seattle Sounders FC Home 4:00 PM 810 / 1370

5 Saturday, March 21, 2026 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Away 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

6 Saturday, April 4, 2026 San Diego FC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

7 Saturday, April 11, 2026 Sporting Kansas City Away 5:30 PM 810 / 1370

8 Sunday, April 19, 2026 LAFC Away 4:00 PM 810 / 1370

9 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Austin FC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

10 Saturday, April 25, 2026 St. Louis CITY SC Away 5:30 PM 810 / 1370

11 Saturday, May 2, 2026 Toronto FC Away 10:00 AM 810 / 1370

12 Saturday, May 9, 2026 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

13 Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Seattle Sounders FC Away 6:30 PM 810 / 1370

14 Saturday, May 16, 2026 FC Dallas Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

15 Saturday, May 23, 2026 Portland Timbers Away 6:30 PM 810 / 1370

MIDSEASON BREAK

16 Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Orlando City SC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

17 Saturday, July 25, 2026 LA Galaxy Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

18 Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 FC Cincinnati Away 4:30 PM 810 / 1370

19 Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 St. Louis CITY SC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

20 Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 LA Galaxy Away 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

21 Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 Minnesota United FC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

22 Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 Houston Dynamo FC Away 5:30 PM 810 / 1370

23 Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 Austin FC Away 5:30 PM 810 / 1370

24 Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 San Diego FC Away 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

25 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 Houston Dynamo FC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

26 Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 LAFC Home 4:30 PM 810 / 1370

27 Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 Portland Timbers Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

28 Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Colorado Rapids Away 6:30 PM 810 / 1370

29 Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 Real Salt Lake Away 6:30 PM 810 / 1370

30 Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 Nashville SC Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

31 Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 FC Dallas Away 5:30 PM 810 / 1370

32 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 Colorado Rapids Home 7:30 PM 810 / 1370

33 Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 Real Salt Lake Home 2:00 PM 810 / 1370

34 Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 Minnesota United FC Away 4:00 PM 810 / 1370

KNBR = 680 AM; KTCT = 1050 AM; KSFO = 810 AM; KZSF = 1370 AM

All times and dates are subject to change.







