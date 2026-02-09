San Jose Earthquakes and Habbas Law to Unveil Revamped Epicenter to Upgrade Fan Experience at PayPal Park

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Habbas Law announced today they have teamed up to debut a revamped Epicenter at PayPal Park for the 2026 season to further enhance the best soccer fan entertainment experience in the Bay Area.

"We are excited to announce a major investment in our fan experience with the introduction of the revamped Habbas Law Epicenter," said Earthquakes Chief Strategy Officer Ian Anderson. "This expansion of our long-standing partnership with Habbas Law represents a shared commitment to building the best fan experience for Quakes fans at PayPal Park."

The Habbas Law Epicenter on the north end of the stadium will feature a series of new activations, new furniture and decor and existing fan favorites like the Largest Outdoor Bar in North America. It will also feature Rank + Rally's new flagship Team Store, which has quadrupled in size from its previous iteration.

The matchday activations will include a Speed Shot Challenge, an Accuracy Shot Challenge, a Passing Challenge, three holes of Mini Foot Golf and a new Cleat Sculpture for fans of all ages to enjoy epic photo-ops. The new decor includes picnic-style benches, string lighting. Other upgrades include a refresh of the popular DJ Booth that last season hosted the likes of Golden State Warriors DJ D Sharp, Bay Area legend Chuy Gomez and NorCal DJs, as well as DJ Bart Oatmeal, a.k.a. former Warriors star Baron Davis.

"Our partnership with the Earthquakes has always been about bringing the local community together," said Habbas Law Founder and Managing Partner Omar Habbas. "I am proud to continue to support this club and this community, and am very excited for all Quakes fans to experience the great features of the new Habbas Law Epicenter this season and into the future."

Through the expanded partnership, Habbas Law will offer Earthquakes fans the opportunity to participate in the club's new interactive in-stadium sweepstakes campaign, "In the Epicenter". Supporters of the Black and Blue can take selfies with their phones and enter a chance to win VIP Packages that include tickets to Earthquakes home games, pregame VIP experiences, autographed merchandise and meet-and-greets with Quakes players.

The Quakes/Habbas Law partnership is entering its fourth season, and also includes the Habbas Law Community section in PayPal Park, multiple co-branded billboards in the Bay Area, a series of five new soccer-inspired murals in the community as part of the club's public arts project, and the donation of Quakes jerseys to multiple youth soccer teams in San Jose.

An award-winning law firm serving clients throughout San Jose, the Bay Area and California since 1988, Habbas Law will also be the title sponsor for this season's opener at PayPal Park on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City. That night, the club and Habbas Law will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign. This year the club will donate 15,000 soccer balls to the community in support of transformational Quakes Foundation programming, which includes school visits, the club's growing Saturday Night Lights futsal program, youth tournaments, clinics, camps and other events throughout Northern California.







