CF Montréal Acquires Noah Streit from FC Basel 1893

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today the transfer of forward Noah Streit from Swiss Super League club FC Basel 1893.

The Swiss put pen to paper on a contract for the 2026, 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons with an option for the 2029-30 season. FC Basel will hold a percentage of a future transfer of the player over an undisclosed amount.

"We are very pleased to welcome Noah Streit into our ranks," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "Noah is a powerful left winger who can create openings and make a big impact on offence. He fits perfectly with the profile we were looking for to energize our attack."

A native of Biel, Switzerland, Streit has spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Challenger League side Neuchâtel Xamax FCS. He featured in 18 league matches, scoring two goals and adding two assists along with one goal in three Swiss Cup games.

The 20-year-old joined the FC Basel academy in 2016 from FC Biel-Bienne 1896. He officially joined Basel's U16 squad for the 2020-21 season.

The winger officially joined the FC Basel II in 2022-23 where totalled nine goals and two assists in 53 matches over three seasons. He also notably helped Basel's U19 squad win the championship in the 2023-24 season.

On the international stage, Streit has represented Switzerland at the U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels. He most recently featured for the Swiss U21 squad in UEFA Euro U21 qualifying matches in November 2025.

NOAH STREIT

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1

Birthdate: Oct. 11 2005

Birthplace: Biel, Switzerland

Last Club: FC Basel 1893

