St. Louis CITY SC Takes Flight with Boeing Partnership

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC is soaring into the 2026 season with Boeing as its newest Proud Partner. Through this partnership, CITY SC fans will enjoy the reimagined Boeing Flight Deck club space within Energizer Park, which will deliver a premium fan experience with an updated lobby and incredible views of the pitch and downtown St. Louis, as well as in-seat delivery of rotating local food partners.

In addition, at every home match, CITY SC and Boeing will work together to honor a local military veteran or retired government official for their service to our country. The Military Salute sponsored by Boeing will become a matchday feature celebrating the heroes who have honorably served the nation.

"For more than 80 years, Boeing has been a cornerstone of our community, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CITY SC family," said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC's Chief Experience Officer. "With our matchdays serving as a celebration of St. Louis, we are proud to take a moment during each of our matches to pay tribute to our local military veterans. We are also excited to welcome fans to the Boeing Flight Deck, a premier viewing experience that offers a unique perspective of our matches from the top level of Energizer Park."

ABOUT BOEING

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.







