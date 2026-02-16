FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson on Loan from Lexington SC

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired goalkeeper Brooks Thompson on loan from USL Championship side Lexington SC through June 2026 with a club option for a permanent transfer.

The Jefferson, Indiana, native made 19 appearances across all competitions for Lexington SC in 2025, recording nine shutouts. Thompson also made 35 appearances on loan in USL League One with Spokane Velocity and North Carolina FC, advancing to back-to-back USL League One finals and winning the 2023 USL League One title with North Carolina FC.

Thompson began his career at IMG Academy before joining the Sporting Kansas City Academy in 2018. As an academy player in 2019, he made his professional debut with Sporting Kansas City II in the USL Championship. He signed his first professional contract with Sporting Kansas City in 2021.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Brooks Thompson

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: May 28, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: Jefferson, Indiana

Nationality: American

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Last Club: Lexington SC

