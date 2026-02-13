FC Dallas Acquires Attacking Midfielder Joaquín Valiente from Defensor Sporting Club

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has signed Joaquín Valiente from Uruguayan side Defensor Sporting Club. Valiente signed through the 2027-2028 season with club options for the 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 seasons. He will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Valiente joins FC Dallas after spending the 2025 season on loan with Ecuadorian Liga Pro Serie A side Barcelona Sporting Club. With the Guayaquil club, Valiente made a total of 48 appearances across all competitions, recording five goals and six assists.

The midfielder began his professional career with Defensor Sporting Club in the second division of Uruguay. In his first professional season, Valiente made 25 appearances across all competitions, recording three goals and four assists and helping the club earn promotion to the Liga AUF Uruguaya. Across three years in the Uruguayan top division, he made 79 appearances with 10 goals and 19 assists. With Defensor, Valiente won the Copa AUF Uruguaya in 2023 and 2024.

Uruguayan Players at FC Dallas/Dallas Burn:

Joaquín Valiente (2026)

David Texeira (2014-2016)

Washington Rodríguez (1996)

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Joaquín Valiente Cioli

Pronunciation: hwa-KEEN bah-LYEHN-teh

Connect with Joaquín: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Apr. 13, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Colonia Valdense, Uruguay

Nationality: Uruguayan

Height: 5'5'

Weight: 148 lbs

Last Club: Defensor Sporting Club

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Joaquín Valiente through the 2027-2028 season with club options for the 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 seasons







Major League Soccer Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.