Minnesota United Signs Defender Kyle Duncan

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed defender Kyle Duncan to a one-year contract through December 2026, with a club option through June 2027.

"Kyle brings MLS experience and a strong understanding of what it takes to compete in this league. He is a reliable defender who will strengthen our back line and elevate the level of competition within the group. We're pleased to welcome Kyle to Minnesota," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

"Be more like a fountain and less like a drain. I know that's the kind of person I want to be and I want to be someone who is uplifting," said defender Kyle Duncan. "No matter what I may be facing in life, I want to bring as much positivity and encouragement as I possibly can to this club, the fans, and my teammates."

The 28-year-old right back arrives in Minnesota after having played eight seasons for Eastern Conference side Red Bull New York. With New York across all competitions, Duncan made 166 game appearances (132 starts), where he provided 17 assists and scored six goals in almost 12,500 minutes played on the pitch. The Brooklyn, New York native notably was a part of the squad that captured the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2018 and the Eastern Conference title during the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Duncan began his career developing with the Red Bull New York Academy before he signed his first professional contract with Valenciennes U19 in France. He then signed an MLS contract with RBNY in 2018 following his time with the French side.

Internationally, Duncan has most recently represented the Jamaica National Team, earning his first call-up for Jamaica during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches in September of 2025. The right back had previously competed with the United States, earning call-ups with the U18, U20 and senior national teams from 2015-20.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs defender Kyle Duncan to a one-year contract through December 2026, with a club option through June 2027.

VITALS

Kyle Duncan

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 8/8/1997 (28 years old)

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Citizenship: Jamaica

Previous Club: Red Bull New York







