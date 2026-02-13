"Freedom to Dream" at El Morro: Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean Host Historic Youth Clinic in Puerto Rico

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the centuries-old walls of Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean hosted 40 underserved children in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the Club's third Youth International Fútbol Clinic of the year, harnessing the unifying power of fútbol to inspire the next generation.

On the iconic lawn of El Morro, in what marked the first youth fútbol clinic ever held at the historic site, young players from Salesianos Don Bosco Cantera and Myke Towers' Young Kingz Foundation trained, competed, and celebrated their shared love of fútbol, as they were mentored by world-class Inter Miami CF Academy coaches Diego Garcia and Gibran Tevar. In one unforgettable moment, as the children played, a majestic Royal Caribbean "Symphony of the Seas" ship glided past El Morro in the distance.

Each child became among the first fans in the world to wear the Club's new away jersey, Presagio, proudly representing Inter Miami CF while embracing the Foundation's ethos, Freedom to Dream. Adding to the inspiration of the morning, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Lunay made a special visit, sharing his passion for Inter Miami CF and encouraging the next generation to chase their dreams with discipline and heart.

"El Morro is a place of great history and meaning for Puerto Rico, and we are honored to bring our Youth International Fútbol Clinic here alongside Royal Caribbean," said Mari Rey, Inter Miami CF Foundation Director. "Giving these 40 children the opportunity to celebrate their love for fútbol at such a landmark reinforces Inter Miami CF Foundation's mission of empowering the next generation."

Today's clinic further reflects the enduring partnership between the Club and Royal Caribbean, two organizations united by a belief in the power of sport to uplift communities. From five international youth clinics in Panama, Jamaica, Lima, Medellin, and Puerto Rico, to impactful Make-A-Wish initiatives in 2024 and 2025, our collaboration continues to create meaningful impact, both at home and abroad, wherever our fans are.

