ICYMI: SDFC's Roster Moves Ahead of the 2026 Season

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Did you miss us? The Chrome and Azul are back in San Diego! Since their inaugural season in 2025, San Diego FC has extended, re-signed, and added key pieces to the team ahead of the 2026 MLS regular season.

Player Extensions include Ema Boateng, Luca Bombino, Anders Dreyer, Amahl Pellegrino, and Jeppe Tverskov.

Options exercised include Aníbal Godoy, Ian Pilcher, and Pablo Sisniega.

Permanent transfers include Onni Valakari and David Vazquez.

New signings include Bryce Duke, Wilson Eisner, Lewis Morgan, Kieran Sargeant, and Osvald Søe.

Players with Extensions

Forward Emma Boateng re-signed with the Club through 2026, with a Club option through June 2027. The Right to Dream Academy Alum has recorded 231 all-time MLS appearances, 106 starts, 20 goals, and 27 assists across ten seasons in MLS with the LA Galaxy (2016-19), D.C. United (2019-20), Columbus Crew (2020), and New England (2021-25) and San Diego FC (2025).

Defender Luca Bombino re-signed with SDFC through the 2028-29 season, with a Club option for the 2029-30 season. The defender made 32 appearances (30 starts), tallying two goals and three assists across all competitions, including five starts and one assist in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In addition to his contributions in the 2025 season, Bombino scored in the Club's debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One against Liga MX's Pumas UNAM.

Winger Anders Dreyer signed a contract extension through 2028-29, with a Club option for the 2029-30 season. The Danish International made an immediate impact, totaling 38 regular-season goal contributions and earning 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors. The winger was also named MLS Player of the Month in June and August, joining Josef Martínez (2017) as the only players in league history to earn multiple Player of the Month honors for an expansion Club in its debut season.

Forward Amahl Pellegrino signed a new contract through 2026, with a Club option for 2027 and 2028. The Norwegian international recorded his first-ever brace after joining the Club in August and was also named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 39. The forward contributed six goals and three assists in the regular season and postseason combined.

Midfielder and SDFC captain, Jeppe Tverskov, helped lead the Club to the Western Conference Final in the 2025 season. Playing 2,931 minutes, the defender contributed two goals and 13 assists in the 2025 MLS regular season. The Danish international re-signed to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028. Tverskov was named the first ever captain for SDFC and was one of the first three signings in the Club's history.

Players with Options Exercised

SDFC exercised Aníbal Godoy's contract option for the 2026 and 2027 MLS season. The Panamanian contributed one goal and two assists in the 2025 season. The senior midfielder also helped lead Panama to qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Godoy currently holds the record for the most international appearances for Panama with over 150 caps.

After being drafted in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, the Club exercised the contract options for Ian Pilcher for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MLS seasons. The young defender appeared in 17 matches in the regular season and participated in all five postseason matches, helping the defensive line and contributing one goal and one assist.

The Club exercised the contract option for goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega. The Mexico City native made four starts in 2025 and played a pivotal role in the postseason, stepping in for CJ Dos Santos due to injury. This year, Sisniega started both legs of the Club's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series against Pumas UNAM. In Leg 2, he recorded eight saves on Tuesday night to help the Club advance to the Champions Cup Round 16.

Permanent Player Transfers

Los Angeles native David Vazquez joined SDFC on July 28, 2025, on loan from the Philadelphia Union. The Club exercised the permanent trade option to acquire the midfielder back in December 2025. Vazquez scored his first goal with SDFC after joining the Club in a friendly against Club Tijuana last September and scored his first official competition goal in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Leg One match against Pumas.

Onni Valakari made a permanent transfer to SDFC from Pafos FC on a deal guaranteed through 2028, with an option for 2029. The midfielder scored the first-ever goal at Snapdragon Stadium on March 15, 2025, and scored the first postseason goal on October 26, 2025. Valakari scored five goals and 12 assists in 2025 across all competitions.

New Player Signings

Defenders Wilson Eisner and Kieran Sargeant, made their first appearances for SDFC in Leg One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One match against Pumas Unam on Tuesday, February 3. Eisner earned his first goal contribution after assisting Vazquez' goal in Leg Two of the tournament. The defender signed through 2027 with Club options for the 2027-28 season.

Sargeant signed a new contract with the Club guaranteed through the 2026 season with Club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season. The defender joins the Club from the Houston Dynamo.

Osvald Søe joins the Club from the Danish side Boldklubben af 1893 (B.93) guaranteed through the 2027-28 season with Club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

Morgan joins SDFC from the New York Red Bulls and is guaranteed through 2026, with a Club option for 2027 and 2028.

Midfielder Bryce Duke, SDFC's newest signing, was available for selection in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup matchup against Pumas UNAM on Tuesday Night after signing on February 9. The midfielder is guaranteed through June 2027 with Club options through the 2027-28 season and the 2028-29 season.

Now that SDFC has advanced to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Liga MX's Toluca FC, the Club prepares for the MLS regular season. SDFC is back at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, February 21 for their 2026 Home Opener, presented by Jameson. SDFC's inaugural season had everyone buzzing and excited about the future of the Club in San Diego. With key pieces returning and new talent added, SDFC enters 2026 with momentum

