Sounders FC Reveals Details for 2026 Season, Including Theme Matches and New Ticket Offerings for Upcoming Campaign

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced key information ahead of the 2026 MLS season, including finalized Theme Matches, expanded Apple TV access, new ticket offerings and Alliance Member benefits. With the home opener just around the corner, fans now have the details needed to begin planning for the season, kicking off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1). All of Sounders FC's 2026 ticket offerings are available via SoundersFC.com and the Sounders FC App, including Season Memberships, Partial Packs, Group and Single-Match Tickets, as well as Theme Matches & Promotional Offers.

Theme Matches for the 2026 season will once again be a key part of the matchday experience at Lumen Field. These special events enhance the matchday experience with unique celebrations, exclusive giveaways and opportunities to honor the community, including immersive stadium experiences and special performances. Now is the time for fans to secure their tickets to all of the can't-miss action, including:

Celebrate the World's Game - May 16 vs. LA Galaxy

Pride Match - August 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Youth Day - August 29 vs. Chicago Fire FC

Vamos Sounders Celebration - September 26 vs. Minnesota United

Fan Appreciation Match - November 7 vs. LAFC

Theme Matches & Promotional Offers for 2026 are now available for purchase, giving fans access to exclusive perks like limited-edition giveaways, ticket bundles and value-packed deals. Sounders FC is also accepting Group Ticket deposits for the 2026 season, with groups of 10 or more able to receive a custom matchday experience. Full ticketing information, including Season Memberships and Single-Match options can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

Alliance Members will have access to a fresh set of benefits for the 2026 season, including expanded discounts, exclusive ticketing opportunities and enhanced access to matches and content. The 18th match included in 2026 season ticket packages will be issued for Leagues Cup 2026, with additional details to be shared in the coming days.

Alliance Members can take advantage of Pro Shop benefits, with special pricing available both online and in-store. Earlier this week, the club unveiled the new 2026 Primary Kit, "The Evergreen State Kit," available now at Sounders FC Pro Shop locations and MLSstore.com.

New for 2026, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription, with no MLS Season Pass requirement. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. All Season Ticket Members will receive an Apple TV membership at no additional cost, providing access to every Sounders FC match throughout the season. Members received instructions for redeeming their Apple TV access via email earlier this week.

The MLS 2026 regular season schedule sees each of its 30 clubs play 34 matches - 17 home and 17 away - beginning on February 22 and ending on November 7. Like previous seasons, Sounders FC will play all 17 of its 2026 regular-season home games on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field. Following the opener against Colorado, Seattle embarks on a five-match road stretch as Lumen Field undergoes preparations for the World Cup. MLS is taking a break from May 25-July 16 for FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Rave Green are taking part in their ninth Concacaf Champions Cup campaign in 2026, previously becoming the first MLS team to lift the championship trophy in 2022. After winning Leagues Cup 2025, Sounders FC is one of four teams that has a bye in Round One and enters the tournament in the Round of 16 next month, facing the winner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC-CS Cartaginés.

This summer, Seattle sets out to defend last year's Leagues Cup title in the 2026 competition, with the official match schedule yet to be announced. The fourth edition of the annual tournament between MLS and LIGA MX takes place from August 4-September 6 across the United States, immediately following this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026. After an unbeaten run in Leagues Cup 2025, culminating in a 3-0 victory in the Final over Inter Miami CF in front of over 69,000 fans at Lumen Field, Sounders FC became the first MLS team to capture every major North American trophy.

After concluding its preseason training camp in Portugal and Spain, Sounders FC is back in the Pacific Northwest for the final weeks of preseason preparation, including a final tune-up match against Louisville City FC on Sunday, February 15 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse (11:00 a.m. PT). Brian Schmetzer's side opens the 2026 MLS campaign on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).







Major League Soccer Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.