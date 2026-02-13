Houston Dynamo FC Loan Homegrown Midfielder Sebastián Rodriguez to C.F. Monterrey in Mexico

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown midfielder Sebastián Rodriguez will join C.F. Monterrey in Mexico on loan through 2026, the Club announced today.

Rodriguez signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2024 season with Houston Dynamo 2 and joined the first team on a Homegrown contract in 2025, becoming the 17th Dynamo Academy product (there are now 20) to sign with the Dynamo.

The 18-year-old spent the majority of last season with Dynamo 2, where he appeared in 23 matches and scored four goals. Overall, Rodriguez has totaled 68 appearances, six goals and three assists in MLS NEXT Pro and helped Dos reached the postseason in 2023 and 2024. He scored his first professional goal in a 4-1 victory over Minnesota United 2 on June 11, 2023. The midfielder joined the Dynamo Academy in 2017, where he played with the U-11 squad after two years with Texanitos.

At the international level, Rodriguez is a regular in the youth Mexican national pool, climbing up the ranks and most recently joining the U-18 squad for friendlies in Europe in October 2025.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loaned Homegrown midfielder Sebastián Rodriguez to C.F. Monterrey in Mexico through 2026.

SEBASTIÁN RODRIGUEZ BIO:

NAME: Sebastián Rodriguez

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: September 13, 2007 (18)

BIRTHPLACE: Porter, Texas

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 11 in.

WEIGHT: 150 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Mexico







