MLS and Kickbase Announce Collaboration to Launch New Fantasy Platform Ahead of 2026 Season

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Kickbase, making the leading global fantasy platform the new home for MLS fantasy fans. Beginning with the upcoming 2026 season which will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 21, fans across the globe will have the opportunity to play the new Kickbase MLS fantasy game via their mobile app.

Through this collaboration, MLS fans will have the opportunity to engage with an interactive fantasy experience that will feature authentic player names, images and unique weekly challenges taking place all season long. In addition, this new fantasy product from MLS will offer real-time scoring across 100 different in-game actions, detailed player performance data and original competitive modes centered around fan engagement during a monumental year for soccer across North America.

"Kickbase is thrilled to partner with MLS, a league that has a shared vision of the incredible potential to grow soccer in the United States through exciting fan engagement platforms such as ours," said Kickbase Co-Founder & CEO, Anatol Korel. "Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be played across North America, we believe there is no better time to engage with the national interest in our global sport."

By operating this new fantasy platform, this marks Kickbase's first time combining forces with a North American professional soccer league, representing a major milestone in the company's international growth. Kickbase is free to play, and for users who crave an elevated fantasy experience, Pro and Member subscriptions are available with upgraded features such as Live Matchday Scoring, detailed player statistics and official player images. Additional features, in-app activations and collaborations will launch throughout the season to further connect fans with MLS players, clubs and storylines.

"We are experiencing an unprecedented moment for the continued growth of both our league and our sport, and fantasy sports continue to be one of the most engaging ways for fans to connect with our league on a daily basis," said Keith Agabob, MLS VP and Head of Digital Products. "Through our collaboration with Kickbase, this new platform will offer real-time scoring, deep performance data and innovative competitive formats designed to engage fans with a modern approach that will spark year-round engagement and showcase the high-quality play and heated competition that exists in MLS."

Prior to its North American expansion, Kickbase has established a footprint in the fantasy industry over the past 13 years by working with leagues such as the German Bundesliga (DFL), Women's Bundesliga and German national team (DFB), demonstrating the demand and potential for the unique Kickbase fantasy platform.







