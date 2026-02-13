LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club have loaned midfielder Gino Vivi to USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies through November 30, 2026.

Vivi, 25, was drafted by the Galaxy with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Central Florida in which he scored 19 goals and added 23 assists in 61 games played (57 starts). Vivi earned five appearances (three starts) with the first team in his rookie season, including two starts in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

In July 2024, the San José, Costa Rica native was sent on loan to Liga Promerica side Deportivo Saprissa, where he scored two goals in 37 matches played. Vivi then returned to the Galaxy midway through the 2025 season and jumped right back into MLS NEXT Pro action. Since 2023, Vivi has accumulated 10 goals and four assists in 34 appearances for Ventura County FC. At the youth international level, Vivi has featured for the U-20 Costa Rican National Team.

Transaction: LA Galaxy loan midfielder Gino Vivi to USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies on February 13, 2026.







