Inter Miami CF Academy Well Represented at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Five Inter Miami CF Academy players represented their respective countries at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, competing for a place in the upcoming 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Across nine days of competition, Inter Miami CF Academy talent shone on the international stage, with two players helping their national teams secure direct qualification to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup this November.

Here's a closer look at the performances of our Academy representatives during the tournament:

Leandro Padilla - Honduras

Midfielder Leandro Padilla helped Honduras clinch qualification for the World Cup by winning both of their decisive matches. Padilla played the full 90 minutes in a 4-2 victory over Guyana and again went the distance in a 2-0 win against Bermuda, contributing to a clean sheet that sealed Honduras' place in Qatar.

Kai Williamson - Jamaica

Winger Kai Williamson appeared in all three matches as Jamaica secured qualification for the World Cup. He entered as a halftime substitute in a 3-0 win over Aruba, started the first half of a 12-0 victory against the Cayman Islands, and came on in the 80th minute of a decisive 3-1 win over Canada that clinched the group's top spot.

Gabriel Florentino - Dominican Republic

Defender Gabriel Florentino helped the Dominican Republic mount a strong campaign, narrowly missing out on first place in the group after finishing level on seven points with the United States. Florentino played the full 90 minutes in the team's opening 5-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis and logged 61 minutes in a commanding 10-0 victory against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He then delivered an 89-minute performance in the decisive 1-1 draw against the United States.

Levi Williams - Trinidad and Tobago

Goalkeeper Levi Williams represented Trinidad and Tobago in Group F, appearing in three matches and recording clean sheets against Saint Martin and Sint Maarten. He also featured in a competitive 2-1 result against Mexico, as Trinidad and Tobago topped their group.

Luis Moringlane - Puerto Rico

Luis Moringlane and Puerto Rico also fell just short of qualification, finishing tied on seven points with Costa Rica and placing second on goal difference. Moringlane played 90 minutes and scored in Puerto Rico's 12-0 opening win over the British Virgin Islands. He was rested for the match against Turks and Caicos before returning to play 94 minutes and help secure a clean sheet in the crucial clash with Costa Rica.







