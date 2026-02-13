LA Galaxy to Host Soccer Celebration in Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach
February 13, 2026
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The LA Galaxy, the most decorated club in Major League Soccer, today unveiled its plans to host the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, a free multiday, opentothepublic fanexperience series spanning Long Beach, the team's home in Carson, and Hermosa Beach during this summer's global tournament.
The Galaxy will activate along the coast with player & alumni appearances, youth programming, giveaways, limitededition merchandise, and sponsor activations from the group stage in Long Beach (June 11-27) to the Round of 16 in Galaxy Park (July 4-7), and semifinals, bronze final and final in Hermosa Beach (July 14-19). Separately, the Galaxy will also look to host bigscreen live FIFA World Cup 26™ match viewings with more details to come.
"This summer, Southern California will feel like the center of the soccer universe, and we want fans to have a home with the Galaxy for every moment," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer for the LA Galaxy. "By bringing this Soccer Celebration to Long Beach and Hermosa Beach, as well as our home in Carson, we're creating free, inclusive, highenergy environments where families, supporters, and even casual fans can come together and experience the drama of world soccer."
"Long Beach is both a proud sports city and a global city - a place with a culture you can feel the moment you arrive," said Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach. "As the world comes together for this incredible experience, we're excited to welcome the Galaxy's Soccer Celebration to a city with big-city energy, a coastal soul, and a culture that brings people together. Long Beach will be a vibrant, welcoming place for thousands of fans to gather and celebrate the world's game."
"Carson and the LA Galaxy have grown sidebyside for decades, and we're proud to be the home and neighbor of a club that continues to invest in our community," said Carson Mayor Lula DavisHolmes. "As fans from across Southern California come together for this Soccer Celebration, we're excited to welcome them to a city that has supported the sport from the very beginning. This summer's events will once again remind us how sports can energize neighborhoods, inspire young people, and strengthen the partnerships we've built over many years."
More information on programming details will be shared at a later date. Fans interested in attending are asked to complete the Interest Form to be the first to know as details are confirmed.
Soccer Fans Unite to Celebrate the USWNT in Hermosa Beach in 2022
In the midst of the global game's high-powered action, El Trafico will return to Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17 following a series of tightly contested recent matchups that continue to define the rivalry. Earlier in the 2025 season, the Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw at home in front of 23,083 fans, highlighted by Marco Reus' two-goal performance, including his 87th-minute equalizer. Two months later at BMO Stadium, the sides played to a 3-3 draw, with Gabriel Pec scoring twice and Maya Yoshida securing a stoppage-time header to extend the Galaxy's unbeaten run in the fixture. With the all-time series now standing at 10-9-7 in favor of the Galaxy and the rivalry averaging more than four goals per match, El Tráfico once again returns to Carson with significant momentum and attention surrounding the latest installment.
LA GALAXY SOCCER CELEBRATION: WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT
Appearances from Galaxy alumni/players and special guests
Limitededition merch and giveaways
Sponsor activations and immersive experiences
Music, photo ops and shareable fan moments
Family-friendly fan zones and youth programming
