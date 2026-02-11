Galaxy Cruise to 3-0 Win over STL

INDIO - The LA Galaxy continued their 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) campaign with a 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Ruben Ramos Jr., Matheus Nascimento, and Gabriel Pec all appeared on the scoresheet with a goal each. In addition, the Galaxy earned their third clean sheet of the preseason.

Goalscoring Plays

LAG - Ruben Ramos Jr., 53rd minute: After a deflected clearance from the St. Louis goalkeeper, Ramos picked up possession and fired a shot into the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

LAG - Matheus Nascimento (Christian Ramirez), 59th minute: High pressing from Tucker Lepley and Christian Ramirez won possession back for the Galaxy. Ramirez picked out Nascimento at the top of the box, who then tucked the ball inside the near post to double LA's advantage.

LAG - Gabriel Pec, 90th minute: After intercepting a pass from the St. Louis backline, Pec rounded the CITY SC goalkeeper and calmy finished into the open net.

Game Summary

The match began with an even backandforth rhythm throughout the first half. LA Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski delivered a standout save in the 11th minute, diving to push a closerange effort wide and keep the match level. LA nearly took the lead in the 27th minute when Matheus Nascimento's driven shot beat the keeper, but the attempt ricocheted off the left post following a long run down the right side. The half ended scoreless after a longrange volley from Nascimento was collected by the St. Louis keeper.

The Galaxy came out energized in the second half. Harbor Miller was relentless on the attack and forced an early save by the CITY goalkeeper. Sustained pressure from the Galaxy continued, with multiple looks from Nascimento, John Nelson, and Edwin Cerrillo. LA broke through in the 53rd minute when a deflected St. Louis clearance fell to Ruben Ramos Jr., who powered a low shot into the bottomright corner for a 1-0 lead. The high pressure paid off again in the 60th minute as Tucker Lepley and Christian Ramirez won the ball high up the field before Ramirez set up Nascimento, who finished clinically into the bottom corner to double the advantage.

Secondhalf substitutes added fresh energy, and Gabriel Pec cut inside for several chances before finally capitalizing in the closing moments. A misplaced St. Louis back pass rolled into his path, and Pec finished calmly to seal a 3-0 Galaxy victory.

Notes

The result was the Galaxy's third clean sheet of the preseason.

Gabriel Pec scored a goal on his birthday (Feb. 11), recording his third in 2026 CVI play.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy continue in the desert with a closed-door scrimmage against Real Salt Lake on Friday, February 13.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC

Date: February 11, 2026

Venue: Empire Polo Club; Indio, California

Weather: Cloudy and 69°F

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 3 3

St. Louis CITY SC 0 0 0

LAG: Ruben Ramos Jr., 53'

LAG: Matheus Nascimento (Christian Ramirez), 59'

LAG: Gabriel Pec, 90'

Lineup

LA Galaxy: JT Marcinkowski; Harbor Miller, Jose Magaña (Justin Haak, 67'), Maya Yoshida, John Nelson (Mason Vanney ^, 61'); Lucas Sanabria, Edwin Cerrillo, Tucker Lepley (Dylan Vanney ^, 61'), Ruben Ramos Jr. (Troy Elgersma //, 77'); Christian Ramirez (Julian Placias //, 77'), Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Pec, 61')

Subs not used: Brady Scott

^ - Academy

II - Ventura County FC

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







