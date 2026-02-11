Atlanta United Defeats Red Bull New York 3-2 in Club's Second Match of Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United vs. Red Bull New York at the Torneo De Tejas Preseason Tournament

FRISCO, Texas - Atlanta United defeated Red Bull New York 3-2 in its second match of the Torneo de Tejas on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium. Atlanta will face FC Dallas on Feb. 14 to conclude the preseason tournament.

Scoring Summary

RBNY - Jorge Ruvalcaba 17'

RBNY - Julian Hall 36' (Dos Santos)

ATL - Own Goal 63'

ATL - Own Goal 65'

ATL - Latte Lath 76' (Saba Lobjanidze)

Notes:

Latte Lath scored his second goal of the preseason.

Saba Lobjanidze recorded an assist.

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk was not available and remains day-to-day.

Atlanta improved its preseason record to 2-0-1.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Ronald Hernandez (Toto Majub - 76')

D: Enea Mihaj (Juan Berrocal - 63')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Matt Edwards

M: Tomás Jacob (Adrian Gill - 79')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Steven Alzate - 63')

M: Will Reilly (Cooper Sanchez - 63')

F: Trialist (Miguel Almirón - HT)

F: Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze - HT)

F: Cayman Togashi (Latte Lath - HT)

Substitutes not used:

Lucas Hoyos

Adyn Torres

Santiago Pita

RB NEW YORK STARTING LINEUP

GK: John McCarthy

D: Matthew Dos Santos (Omar Valencia - HT)

D: Dylan Nealis (Tim Parker - HT)

D: Justin Che (Robert Voloder - HT)

D: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Dennis Gjengaar - HT)

M: Adri Mehmeti (Gustav Berggren - HT)

M: Ronald Donkor (Andy Rojas - HT)

M: Emil Forsberg (Nehuen Benedetti - HT)

F: Jorge Ruvalcaba (Cade Cowell - HT)

F: Tanner Rosborough (Rafael Mosquera - HT)

F: Julian Hall (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -HT)

