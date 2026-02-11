Atlanta United Defeats Red Bull New York 3-2 in Club's Second Match of Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament
Atlanta United FC News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Atlanta United defeated Red Bull New York 3-2 in its second match of the Torneo de Tejas on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium. Atlanta will face FC Dallas on Feb. 14 to conclude the preseason tournament.
Scoring Summary
RBNY - Jorge Ruvalcaba 17'
RBNY - Julian Hall 36' (Dos Santos)
ATL - Own Goal 63'
ATL - Own Goal 65'
ATL - Latte Lath 76' (Saba Lobjanidze)
Notes:
Latte Lath scored his second goal of the preseason.
Saba Lobjanidze recorded an assist.
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk was not available and remains day-to-day.
Atlanta improved its preseason record to 2-0-1.
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jayden Hibbert
D: Ronald Hernandez (Toto Majub - 76')
D: Enea Mihaj (Juan Berrocal - 63')
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Matt Edwards
M: Tomás Jacob (Adrian Gill - 79')
M: Tristan Muyumba (Steven Alzate - 63')
M: Will Reilly (Cooper Sanchez - 63')
F: Trialist (Miguel Almirón - HT)
F: Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze - HT)
F: Cayman Togashi (Latte Lath - HT)
Substitutes not used:
Lucas Hoyos
Adyn Torres
Santiago Pita
RB NEW YORK STARTING LINEUP
GK: John McCarthy
D: Matthew Dos Santos (Omar Valencia - HT)
D: Dylan Nealis (Tim Parker - HT)
D: Justin Che (Robert Voloder - HT)
D: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Dennis Gjengaar - HT)
M: Adri Mehmeti (Gustav Berggren - HT)
M: Ronald Donkor (Andy Rojas - HT)
M: Emil Forsberg (Nehuen Benedetti - HT)
F: Jorge Ruvalcaba (Cade Cowell - HT)
F: Tanner Rosborough (Rafael Mosquera - HT)
F: Julian Hall (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -HT)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United vs. Red Bull New York at the Torneo De Tejas Preseason Tournament
