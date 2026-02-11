Colorado Rapids Unveil the Colorful Colorado Kit Ahead Of the 2026 MLS Season

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids unveiled today the Colorful Colorado Kit to serve as the club's primary kit for the 2026 MLS season. Heading into a massive year for soccer in North America, the Rapids are taking this opportunity to honor the club's legacy and celebrate with an unexpected new look. The kit launch is also accompanied by a community initiative in partnership with UCHealth to donate 10,000 soccer balls to youth across Colorado over the next two years.

A design two years in the making, the Colorful Colorado Kit embodies all the colors of the Rapids, from 1996 to 2026, weaving every era into a bold design that represents 30 years of rich history as an MLS Original. A black base is accented with burgundy stripes on the shoulders and shorts while the numbers and sponsor marks remain in the classic sky blue. Combined, this provides a fresh take on our traditional 'burgundy & blue' look by reimaging the club's past colors and incorporating green, gold and royal blue into a sleek modern silhouette.

"As we stand on the threshold of a monumental year for soccer in North America, this kit is more than just a jersey, it pays homage to the heritage of the Colorado Rapids," said Executive Creative Director Jordan Rothrock. "With the eyes of the global soccer community turning toward our pitches, we wanted to debut a look that honors our storied history and the enduring legacy we've built in this state since 1996. This design brings a fresh take on our traditional burgundy & blue, while also giving a nod to all the colors that have made our club and our community special."

Key Jersey Elements:

Jock Tag: A four-quadrant mark featuring the 1996 wave, the current mountain crest, the Colorado 'C', and a '96 inaugural season call-out.

Neck Detail: The back-of-the-neck features the club's modern wordmark set against a palette of colors pulled directly from the club's most iconic uniforms.

Capsule Collection: In celebration of the launch, the Rapids have partnered with local outdoor brand Topo Designs for a seven-piece collaboration, including a fleece pull-over, rain jacket, and backpack, alongside custom headwear by New Era and scarves by Ruffneck.

"We have ambitious goals of expanding our reach outside our local community and having a larger impact across the state of Colorado," said Vice President of Community Impact and Fan Development Caitlin Kinser. "We believe every kid who wants to play soccer should be able to, so we are committed to furthering our community activation and ensuring all youth in our state have access to the world's game. The Colorful Colorado Kit is more than a jersey, it's a tribute to our legacy, our sport and the state we call home."

The new kit and the initiative reflect the club's history and longstanding commitment to the community. The Rapids and UCHealth are dedicated to removing the primary barrier to entry for sport and working to give every kid access to a healthy lifestyle.

To bring this mission to life, the two organizations will embark on a week-long Road Show across five cities, engaging schools and local non-profits to foster a culture of wellness and inspire a healthier Colorado. To learn more, go to http://coloradorapids.com/ColorfulColorado.

"At UCHealth, our mission is to improve lives, and we know that health begins where we live, work, and play," said UCHealth Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Manny Rodriguez. "By putting 10,000 soccer balls into the hands of Colorado's youth, we aren't just providing equipment, we're providing an invitation to be active and a tool for building healthy habits that last a lifetime."

The Colorful Colorado Kit will be available for in-person purchase at the Altitude Authentics Team Store at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, February 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fans can also secure the kit during the Rapids Crossover Night at Ball Arena as the Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies. The full 2026 collection is available online 24/7 at AltitudeAuthentics.com and MLSStore.com.







