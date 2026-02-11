Injury Update: Lionel Messi
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Lionel Messi.
Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then.
The player underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis.
His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days.
