Toronto FC Launches New 'Winter Armour' Community Kit Uniform
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
As Toronto FC prepares to kick off the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on February 21, the team today unveiled their new Community Kit uniform. Dubbed the 'Winter Armour', the uniform celebrates twenty seasons of the team's and the fans' passion, resilience and love of the game all year long, especially in the cold. TFC will sport the Winter Armour over the next two seasons, paying homage to the fabric of Canada's unique soccer culture that persists through the country's winter elements.
"As we mark our 20 th season, we are proud to debut a Community Kit that celebrates the unique identity of TFC - a community with unmatched passion and dedication whose spirit has been a cornerstone of our club for two decades," said Chris Shewfelt, Vice President, Business Operations, Toronto FC. "The kit, our Winter Armour, embraces our Toronto community during a special time as we are set to welcome the World Cup to BMO Field in a few months."
Toronto FC will debut the uniform on March 21 at BMO Field and will wear the Winter Armour for the following five home games. Distinguished by its white base, the kit's primary colouring represents the snow, sleet and rain that players battle through, and fans brave each winter for the club. The six distinct stripes running down the centre embody the core of the club and the unity of the six boroughs that come together as one city. On the jocktag, TFC's mantra 'All For One' is embedded in the number '20', marking twenty seasons of unwavering passion, beating strong through every element.
Toronto FC's Winter Armour is now available for fans to purchase online at shop.RealSports.ca, MLSstore.com and in-store at Real Sports Apparel.
