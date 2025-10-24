Toronto FC Announce Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Season

Toronto FC announced today its year-end roster decisions ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. TFC exercised the contract options on seven players, and with 14 players already under contract, the Reds enter the MLS offseason with 21 players on the roster.

The 14 returning players who already have guaranteed MLS contracts for 2026 are goalkeepers Adisa De Rosario and Luka Gavran; defenders Stefan Kapor, Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis, Adam Pearlman (currently on loan), Lazar Stefanovic and Henry Wingo; midfielders José Cifuentes, Markus Cimermancic, Alonso Coello, Djordje Mihailovic, Jonathan Osorio and forward Cassius Mailula (currently on loan).

TFC exercised the one-year contract options on defenders Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis; midfielders Malik Henry, Kosi Thompson and forwards Deandre Kerr and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint.

In addition, the club declined the options on goalkeeper Sean Johnson; defenders Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta and Sigurd Rosted; midfielder Nathaniel Edwards and forwards Derrick Etienne Jr., Hugo Mbongue and Charlie Sharp. The club will remain in conversations with select players.

The club has exercised the purchase option on forward Theo Corbeanu, while the loan deal for midfielder Maxime Dominguez will expire at the end of the calendar year.

Toronto FC's current roster headed into 2026, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Goalkeepers (2): Adisa De Rosario, Luka Gavran

Defenders (9): Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Stefan Kapor, Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis, Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic, Kosi Thompson, Henry Wingo

Midfielders (6): José Cifuentes, Markus Cimermancic, Alonso Coello, Malik Henry, Djordje Mihailovic, Jonathan Osorio

Forwards (4): Theo Corbeanu, Deandre Kerr, Cassius Mailula, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint







