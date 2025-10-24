Shell Energy Stadium to Host Dynamic International Friendly Between Venezuela and Australia

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium announced today that the Venezuelan National Team and Australian National Team will face off in a dynamic international friendly in East Downtown on Friday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek HERE.

Media interested in covering the match can apply for credentials HERE. The deadline to apply for media credentials is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 10.

Please note that Nigeria was the originally announced opponent set to face Venezuela, however, that was adjusted to Australia after the Super Eagles qualified for the World Cup Playoffs. The Africa playoffs will take place in Morocco, and Nigeria is slated to face Gabon in the semi-finals on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Fans who purchased tickets that were planning to watch Nigeria play have the right to request a refund for their purchase. In that case, fans can email boxoffice@houstondynamo.com.

This match marks just the second all-time meeting between La Vinotinto and the Socceroos, with the last meeting coming on Feb. 18, 2004, in Caracas, Venezuela, where the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Paul Agostino scored for Australia, while Juan Arango equalized for Venezuela in the dying moments of the match.

Venezuela returns to Houston for the first time since March 24, 2024, when they played Guatemala to a scoreless draw in an international friendly at Shell Energy Stadium. La Vinotinto recently concluded their World Cup Qualifying campaign last month, and most recently played defending World Cup champions Argentina in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 10 where they narrowly fell 1-0. This November international window matchup provides Venezuela with the opportunity to continue building its new football project, with sights set on the 2030 World Cup Qualifiers. Following this fixture in Houston, Venezuela will conclude its U.S. tour on Nov. 18 versus the Canadian National Team in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Australia, who have already qualified for their sixth consecutive World Cup, will play at Shell Energy Stadium for the first time in their history. The Socceroos only lost one match during their qualifying campaign to secure their spot for FIFA World Cup 26. Most recently, Australia was in action during October's international window, defeating Canada 1-0 and falling 2-1 to the United States in international friendlies hosted in North America.

HDFC recently announced Houston Soccer Celebration - an unprecedented series of fan-focused experiences at Shell Energy Stadium. The kickoff event, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will welcome fans on Saturday, Dec. 6, and will feature free, family-friendly programming the day after the FIFA World Cup Draw.







