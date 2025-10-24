LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Hollingshead to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed defender Ryan Hollingshead to a contract extension through 2027.

"We're thrilled to have come to terms with Ryan on another extension," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Ryan is a valued veteran and fully earned this extension through his consistency and team-first attitude. He leads by example, raises the standard every day, and delivers in big moments. We're grateful to his agent, Shaun Higgins, for his partnership throughout this process, and we're excited that Ryan, his wife Taylor, and their kids Huck, Quinn, Amari, and Jack will continue to be part of the LAFC family as we pursue more championships together."

Hollingshead, 34, originally joined the Black & Gold in February 2022 after being acquired in a trade with FC Dallas. He had an immediate impact, tallying a career-high six goals and two assists in 30 regular-season appearances, while helping lead the club to its second Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup in his first season. In his second season, he helped LAFC capture its second consecutive Western Conference title by scoring the game-winning goal in the club's 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo in the MLS Western Conference Final on December 2, 2023.

Since then, the Granite Bay, CA native has become an integral part of LAFC, making 173 appearances (135 starts) across all competitions for the club, scoring 20 goals and registering 13 assists. He made his 100th regular-season appearance for the Black & Gold on April 12, 2025, in a 2-1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium.

One of the league's most impactful defenders with over a decade of experience, Hollingshead is one of the all-time leading goal-scoring defenders in Major League Soccer history. He is currently tied for second-most goals all-time by a primarily defensive player, with 31, and leads all active MLS defenders in goals.

Prior to joining LAFC, Hollingshead spent eight seasons with FC Dallas, where he made 222 appearances across all competitions for the club and won the 2017 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award. He made his MLS and professional debut against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 31, 2014, after being drafted by FC Dallas in the second round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. In 2016, Hollingshead helped Dallas earn the 2016 Supporters' Shield and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title.

Hollingshead was a standout at UCLA from 2009-2012, where he made 81 appearances, scoring 16 goals and recording 21 assists. He earned several recognitions during his time with the Bruins, including NSCAA Second-Team All-American selection, Pac-12 Player of the Year, First-Team All-Pac-12 selection, First-Team NSCAA All-Far West Region selection, First-Team Pac-12 All-Academic honors, and Pac-12 Men's Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year.

TRANSACTION: LAFC re-signs defender Ryan Hollingshead to a multi-year contract extension through 2027.







