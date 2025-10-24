Keys to the Match: Game One

Published on October 24, 2025

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Charlotte FC in Round One, Game One, of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30PM on Tuesday, October 28.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Game One

New York City FC will travel to Charlotte on Tuesday knowing that they cannot advance or exit the playoffs that night.

For that reason, the team's sole focus remains on participating in game one. A trip to Bank of America Stadium is never easy. Charlotte lost only three of their 17 home games during the MLS regular season. Prior to their recent defeat at home to CF Montréal, Charlotte had not lost an MLS game at home since a defeat to the Chicago Fire in May.

That confirms what was already known-New York City face a tough test traveling to Charlotte, but not an impossible one. The team has made significant strides on the road this season under Pascal Jansen, and that momentum should give them confidence heading into the game.

A win in Charlotte would be a major boost, and set-up an exciting game back in New York.

Absence

One of the major consequences of Decision Day for Charlotte FC was the dismissal of Wilfried Zaha for two yellow card offenses.

The former Manchester United and Crystal Palace winger will now miss game one of the three-game series, meaning Dean Smith will need to make changes to his starting XI. The forward produced 10 goals and 10 assists during the regular season, including a brace on Decision Day against the Philadelphia Union.

Interestingly, four of Charlotte's last five games in MLS have involved a red card. The only game that did not include a red card during that run was against New York City FC.

It will be important that New York City's players are mindful of that fact when it comes to Tuesday's game and keep their heads during what will likely be a raucous atmosphere in North Carolina.

Start Right

It's a mantra that doesn't just apply to the first game, but the first kick.

At a time when it can be easy to theorize and strategize about the twists and turns of a three-game series, the focus should only ever be on the next action.

Pascal Jansen has maintained consistent rhetoric this season that the team's preparations do not change, and they give themselves 24 hours to review every game.

It is that consistency that breeds good habits and will undoubtedly be central to the team's approach on Tuesday. Focus on the first pass, the first action, and use a positive foundation to build a pathway to victory.







