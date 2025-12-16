New York City FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2026
Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Leagues Cup 2026 will be held after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reigniting the regional rivalry between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.
The official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament begins with Phase One play on Aug. 4 and concludes with the Leagues Cup Final on Sept. 6.
Leagues Cup will feature 36 total clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs - competing in an inter-league format.
Additionally, the top three finishers in Leagues Cup 2026 qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Leagues Cup champion earns a bye to the Round of 16.
Participating Clubs
MLS clubs
The following 18 MLS clubs qualified after making the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The top nine clubs from each conference (Eastern & Western) earn entry:
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew
FC Dallas
Inter Miami CF
LAFC
Minnesota United FC
Nashville SC
New York City FC
Orlando City
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Diego FC
Seattle Sounders FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
LIGA MX clubs
All 18 LIGA MX clubs will participate in Leagues Cup 2026:
Atlas FC
Atlético San Luis
Club América
Chivas de Guadalajara
Cruz Azul
FC Juárez
Club Léon
Mazatlán FC
CF Monterrey
Club Necaxa
CF Pachuca
Club Puebla
Pumas UNAM
Club Querétaro
Tigres UANL
Club Tijuana
Toluca FC
Santos Laguna
Tournament Format
Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the same format as the 2025 edition, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent inter-league play and a clear path to the championship:
The tournament will be played in two rounds:
Phase One
Knockout Rounds
Phase One
Phase One will feature three matches for each team.
All 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs.
Knockout Rounds
The four advancing clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds beginning with the quarterfinals, featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.
The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.
MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches. The Leagues Cup 2026 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
No draws
Leagues Cup 2026 will maintain its current "No Draws" format.
Regulation draw: One point for both teams
Penalty shootout win: Two points
Regulation win: Three points
During the quarterfinals, semifinals, Third Place and Final, if tied at the end of regulation, the winner will be determined by a subsequent penalty shootout.
Club Rankings
The Leagues Cup Ranking combines MLS and LIGA MX league performance into a unified table used to help shape Phase One matchups.
MLS clubs are ranked based on the final MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura and Clausura 2025 tournaments.
