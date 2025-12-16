Austin FC Signs Defender Jon Bell

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed free agent defender Jon Bell as its first addition of the 2025-26 offseason. Bell, 28, joins the Verde & Black on a deal guaranteed through June 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 season.

"I'm thrilled to join Austin FC and I can't wait to experience Q2 Stadium as a member of the home team," said Bell. "I'm already looking forward to the start of preseason and beginning this next chapter of my career."

Bell has made a total of 62 career MLS appearances during two (2) seasons with New England, one (1) with St. Louis, and most recently two (2) with Seattle. He won the Supporters' Shield while with New England in 2021 and last year lifted the Leagues Cup as a member of the Sounders.

Born in Rockville, Maryland, Bell represents Jamaica at the international level with two (2) previous appearances to his name.

"Jon is a versatile defender who is familiar with MLS and capable of playing in different positions on the backline," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is a good addition to our defensive group and we welcome him to Austin."

Bell played collegiate soccer at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, playing 56 matches in four (4) seasons. San Jose Earthquakes drafted Bell in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, though he joined New England Revolution II in July 2020 and made his professional debut there.

Bell will occupy Senior and domestic designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC signs free agent defender Jon Bell to a two-and-a-half-year contract guaranteed through June 2028, with an option for the 2028-29 season.

Player Details:

Name: Jon Bell

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: August 26, 1997

Age: 28

Birthplace: Rockville, Maryland, United States

Nationality: Jamaica, United States

Last club: Seattle Sounders FC

How acquired: Free agent signing

Roster Designations: Senior, Domestic

Current Austin FC Roster (24)

Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver

Defenders (9): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

Forwards/Wingers (6): Osman Bukari, CJ Fodrey, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







