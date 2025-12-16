Austin FC Signs Defender Jon Bell
Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed free agent defender Jon Bell as its first addition of the 2025-26 offseason. Bell, 28, joins the Verde & Black on a deal guaranteed through June 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 season.
"I'm thrilled to join Austin FC and I can't wait to experience Q2 Stadium as a member of the home team," said Bell. "I'm already looking forward to the start of preseason and beginning this next chapter of my career."
Bell has made a total of 62 career MLS appearances during two (2) seasons with New England, one (1) with St. Louis, and most recently two (2) with Seattle. He won the Supporters' Shield while with New England in 2021 and last year lifted the Leagues Cup as a member of the Sounders.
Born in Rockville, Maryland, Bell represents Jamaica at the international level with two (2) previous appearances to his name.
"Jon is a versatile defender who is familiar with MLS and capable of playing in different positions on the backline," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is a good addition to our defensive group and we welcome him to Austin."
Bell played collegiate soccer at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, playing 56 matches in four (4) seasons. San Jose Earthquakes drafted Bell in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, though he joined New England Revolution II in July 2020 and made his professional debut there.
Bell will occupy Senior and domestic designations on the Austin FC roster.
Transaction: Austin FC signs free agent defender Jon Bell to a two-and-a-half-year contract guaranteed through June 2028, with an option for the 2028-29 season.
Player Details:
Name: Jon Bell
Position: Defender
Height: 6'1"
Date of Birth: August 26, 1997
Age: 28
Birthplace: Rockville, Maryland, United States
Nationality: Jamaica, United States
Last club: Seattle Sounders FC
How acquired: Free agent signing
Roster Designations: Senior, Domestic
Current Austin FC Roster (24)
Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver
Defenders (9): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas
Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff
Forwards/Wingers (6): Osman Bukari, CJ Fodrey, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez
Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Academy Well-Represented at MLS NEXT Fest 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup 2026 Set to be Played August 4-September 6; Participating Clubs Announced - MLS
- Austin FC Signs Defender Jon Bell - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Acquires Midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Finish Third in El Arbolito Cup in Austin, Texas - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of Defender Justin Che from Brondby IF - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Announces PazeÃÂ¢ÃâÃÂ Online Checkout from Early Warning as the First Founding Partner of Etihad Park - New York City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.