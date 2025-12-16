Sounders FC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Hassani Dotson

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed free agent midfielder Hassani Dotson to a contract through the 2027-2028 season, with a club option for 2028-2029. The Federal Way, Washington native has spent his entire seven-year MLS career with Minnesota United FC, making 176 appearances and scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

"Hassani has shown a high level of quality during his years in MLS," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "His versatility, competitiveness and willingness to do the hard work make him an ideal fit for our group. We're excited to welcome Hassani to the club and confident he will contribute to the success of the team."

Dotson, 28, was drafted by Minnesota in the First Round of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, officially signing with the club in February 2019. He made 24 appearances (15 starts) in his first year with the Loons, scoring four goals, including a debut goal against Philadelphia (June 2). Dotson also made five appearances for Minnesota during its 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run, where it finished second to Atlanta United FC. After totaling 47 more league appearances, three goals and four assists from 2020-2021, Dotson tore his ACL in April of 2022 and was out for the remainder of the season. Roaring back to form the following year, the midfielder appeared in 40 all-competition matches for Minnesota in 2023 and was the only player on the team to appear in all 34 league fixtures. Dotson then bagged five goals and tallied four assists in 29 games (26 starts) in league play in 2024 before injuries limited him to 12 MLS appearances in 2025, including four in postseason play as Minnesota advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

"Hassani is a player who understands the demands of this league and that's important for us," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's a smart soccer player, does the simple things well and gives you honest minutes in whatever role you ask of him. We think he can come in, do his job for this team and give us reliability in the middle of the field. I'm looking forward to seeing how he settles into our group."

Prior to being drafted by the Loons, Dotson played for Seattle-area development teams Crossfire Academy and Washington Premier before a collegiate career at Oregon State University. He appeared in 72 games (68 starts) for the Beavers from 2015-2018, scoring five goals and adding three assists. He played every minute of his senior season, earning Second Team All-Pac-12 honors. Dotson also has five appearances at the U-23 level for the U.S. Men's Youth National Team, scoring two goals.

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder Hassani Dotson to a contract through the 2027-2028 season, with a club option for 2028-2029 on December 16, 2025.

Full Name: Hassani Dotson

Pronunciation: hah-SAH-nee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 172

Hometown: Federal Way, Washington

Date of Birth: August 6, 1997 in Federal Way, Washington

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed on December 16, 2025







Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.