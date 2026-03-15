Sounders FC Travels to Face the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday Afternoon at PayPal Park

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (2-1-0, 6 points) continues its five-match road stretch this weekend with a trip to the San Jose Earthquakes (3-0-0, 9 points) at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM)

Sunday marks the 43rd time Sounders FC and San Jose have met in the regular season, making the Earthquakes Seattle's most-played opponent. The Rave Green lead the all-time series 16-15-11, including winning the 2025 season series 1-0-1.

Today's matchup marks the first match of the 2026 Heritage Cup, a competition played between Seattle and San Jose honoring the two teams that kept their original names from the North American Soccer League. The Rave Green won the 2025 Heritage Cup, their first title since 2022.

Brian Schmetzer's side is most recently coming off a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday in the first leg of its Round of 16 series in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play. Paul Arriola scored a brace, one year and one day since he tore his ACL, with Paul Rothrock adding Seattle's third of the night.

Tacoma Defiance defender Antino Lopez and midfielder Peter Kingston are available for selection in today's match via Short-Term Agreements.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle returns to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play, with the second leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking place on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, Concacaf.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan, Maurice Edu & Jillian Sakovitz

Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovink, Diego Valeri & Antonella Gonzalez

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dione Vecchini

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026

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