FC Cincinnati Crushed at New England

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - FC Cincinnati dropped a 6-1 result to the New England Revolution Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The Orange and Blue (1-3-0, 3 points) opened the scoring with Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela scoring his first goal of the season in the 19th minute. The Revolution (1-2-0, 3 points) scored six unanswered to change the momentum and give the match its final scoreline.

Evander's assist on Valenzuela's goal was the 20th of his FC Cincinnati career, making him the third player in FC Cincinnati's all-time history with 20 goals/20 assists in all competitions (Luciano Acosta, Emmanuel Ledesma).

FC Cincinnati return to action Thursday, March 19 for the second leg of the Champions Cup Round of 16 against Tigres UANL. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is slated for 9 p.m. ET and the match airs on Fox Sports 1, TUDN and over the radio with iHeart Media ESPN 1530. The Orange and Blue take a 3-0 aggregate lead into Mexico.

FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium next Sunday, March 22 for Kids Day against CF Montréal. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

GAME NOTES

- Evander recorded his 20th assist for FC Cincinnati, making him the third player in FC Cincinnati's all-time history with 20 goals/20 assists in all competitions (Luciano Acosta, Emmanuel Ledesma).

- Evander's 20th assist made him the fourth player in FC Cincinnati's all-time history with 20 assists (Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal, Emmanuel Ledesma) and third in club's MLS era (Acosta, Barreal).

- Gerardo Valenzuela scored his ninth-career MLS goal.

- Matt Miazga made his first appearance since September 13, 2025 vs Nashville SC.

- At 17 yrs., 212 days, Andrei Chirila became the youngest player in club history to start an MLS Regular Season match (Stiven Jimenez - 18 yrs., 53 days on 8/16/25 at POR). He also became the second FC Cincinnati Academy graduate to start in his MLS debut (Malik Pinto - 3/25/23 at NSH).

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution Date: March 15, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts Attendance: 15,627

Kickoff: 2:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 44 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

NE: 3-3-6

CIN: 1-0-1

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Langoni) 25', Dor Turgeman (Langoni, Feingold) 31', Brayan Ceballos (Langoni) 45'+3, Alhassan Yusuf 53', Griffin Yow 87', Peyton Miller (Turgeman, Fagundez) 89'

CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela (Evander) 19'

LINEUPS: CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez (Ender Echenique 46'), Andrei Chirila, Miles Robinson (C) (Matt Miazga 61'), Nick Hagglund, Kyle Smith (Alvas Powell 82'), Tah Brian Anunga, Gerardo Valenzuela, Obinna Nwobodo (Tom Barlow 46'), Evander, Ayoub Jabbari (Kévin Denkey 46')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NE: Matt Turner, Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold (Ethan Kohler 73'), Matthew Polster (Peyton Miller 86'), Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill 88'), Luca Langoni (Griffin Yow 73'), Carles Gil (C) (Diego Fagundez 88'), Dor Turgeman

Substitutes not used: Donovan Parisian, Tanner Beason, Keegan Hughes, Malcom Fry

Head Coach: Marko Mitrović

STATS SUMMARY: NE/CIN

Shots: 16 / 15

Shots on Goal: 10 / 9

Saves: 7 / 3

Corner Kicks: 1 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 14

Offside: 4 / 1

Possession: 56.3 / 43.7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NE - Luca Langoni (Yellow Card) 16' CIN - Bryan Ramirez (Yellow Card) 24' NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card) 28' CIN - Ayoub Jabbari (Yellow Card) 38' NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card) 60' CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela (Red Card) 69'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Ast. Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere VAR: Greg Dopka AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert







Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026

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