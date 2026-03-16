Revolution Triumph 6-1 over FC Cincinnati in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (1-2-0, 3 pts.) ran rampant over FC Cincinnati (1-3-0, 3 pts.) on Sunday afternoon, securing a 6-1 victory in the club's 2026 home opener at Gillette Stadium. In Head Coach Marko Mitrović's first win at the helm, New England tied its largest margin of victory in an MLS match, scoring six goals for the first time since 2004.

Today's decisive victory saw five different Revolution players find the back of the net, as Brayan Ceballos, Dor Turgeman, Alhassan Yusuf, Griffin Yow, and Peyton Miller all opened their 2026 accounts. Ceballos bagged his first career brace with two headed goals in the first half, while Luca Langoni recorded the primary assists on all three of New England's first-half tallies. Langoni''s career-high three assists in a half tied the club record set in 2017, marking the first three-helper performance by a Revolution player since 2022.

Cincinnati came out on the front foot in the 19th minute, with Gerardo Valenzuela slotting a low shot past an outstretched Matt Turner. New England, wearing the new "Independence Day" kit for the first time, quickly equalized through Ceballos moments later. From a set piece, Langoni curled a free kick into the box to Ceballos, who powered home a header for his first goal of the season.

Langoni added his second assist of the day in the 31st minute as the Revolution surged into the lead. On a short feed from wingback Ilay Feingold, Langoni delivered a lofted cross for Turgeman to head in at the near post. With the goal, Turgeman became the fourth Revolution player to score in his first three home appearances, the first since Taylor Twellman in 2002. New England capped the half with a third goal in stoppage time, as Ceballos converted another header off a corner kick with an assist from Langoni. Ceballos is now just the third Revolution defender to score multiple goals in a match.

New England continued the momentum in the second half, as Yusuf added his first goal of the campaign in the 53rd minute. The Nigeria international capitalized on a rebound after Carles Gil's shot took a deflection off Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, heading it into the net for his third career goal. New England's first four goals all came from headers, marking the first time an MLS team tallied four headed goals in a match since 2016.

After the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute, Mitrović deployed U.S. youth internationals Griffin Yow, Ethan Kohler, and Peyton Miller off the bench in the second half. In his Gillette Stadium debut, Yow finished off a frantic series in front of goal to score his first goal in a Revolution shirt in the 87th minute. Miller, making his season debut after missing the opening two games with an injury, capped off the scoring two minutes later with a powerful finish into the roof of the net, assisted by Turgeman and Diego Fagundez, who saw his first action in a New England uniform since 2020 after signing with the club as a free agent on Friday.

In net for New England, Turner made seven saves in his 47th regular season win, which moves him into second place on the club's all-time list. The American goalkeeper remains perfect against FC Cincinnati, improving to 5-0-0.

The Revolution continue regular season play on Saturday, March 21 when they make their first visit to St. Louis CITY SC. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Energizer Park airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

New England improves its all-time record in home openers to 18-8-5, including a 14-6-5 record at Gillette Stadium.

The team's six goals tied their most in a regular season game and the team's largest margin of victory in league play, both last achieved on Sept. 18, 2004 (W, 6-1 vs. COL).

New England's four headed goals were the most in a single MLS match since Red Bull New York did so on May 21, 2016.

The result marks New England's first victory when allowing the opening goal since Oct. 21, 2023 (W, 2-1 vs. PHI).

Brayan Ceballos tallied his first two goals of the season off a pair of set pieces in the opening half. Ceballos bagged the third multi-goal game by a defender in club history, joining Ilay Feingold (2025) and Ted Chronopoulos (2001).

Dor Turgeman netted his first goal of the season to give New England a first-half lead. Turgeman becomes the fourth Revolution player in club annals to score in each of his first three home matches for the club, and the first to do so since Taylor Twellman in 2002.

Alhassan Yusuf opened his account for the season, heading home a deflected cross early in the second half.

Luca Langoni recorded his first multi-assist game in MLS, with helpers on all three goals in the first half. Langoni is the first Revs player with three assists in a match since Brandon Bye in 2022, also against FC Cincinnati.

Langoni also matched Lee Nguyen for the most assists in a single half (3 - 9/2/17 vs. ORL) in Revolution history.

Ilay Feingold was credited with a secondary assist on Turgeman's goal, the fifth of his MLS career and first of the 2026 campaign.

Matt Turner made seven saves and collected his 47th victory to pass Bobby Shuttleworth (46) for the second most goalkeeper wins in team history.

Diego Fagundez recorded his 80th MLS assist, fifth most among active players, one minute after coming on in his first Revolution outing since 2020.

Fagundez also made his 262nd regular season appearance with the Revolution, passing Shalrie Joseph (261) for second most all-time.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #3

New England Revolution 6 vs. FC Cincinnati 1

March 15, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referee: Adam Wienckowski

Assistant Referee: Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Video Asst. Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 43 degrees and mostly cloudy.

Attendance: 15,627

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Dado Valenzuela 1 (Evander 1) 19'

NE - Brayan Ceballos 1 (Luca Langoni 1) 25'

NE - Dor Turgeman 1 (Luca Langoni 2, Ilay Feingold 1) 31'

NE - Brayan Ceballos 2 (Luca Langoni 3) 45'+3

NE - Alhassan Yusuf 1 (Unassisted) 53'

NE - Griffin Yow 1 (Unassisted) 87'

NE - Peyton Miller 1 (Dor Turgeman 1, Diego Fagundez 1) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Luca Langoni (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 16'

CIN - Bryan Ramirez (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 24'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 28'

CIN - Ayoub Jabbari (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 38'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 60'

CIN - Dado Valenzuela (Red Card - Serious Foul) 69'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold (Ethan Kohler 73'); Matt Polster (Peyton Miller 86'), Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil © (Diego Fagundez 88'); Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill 88'), Dor Turgeman, Luca Langoni (Griffin Yow 73').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Malcolm Fry, Keegan Hughes.

FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Miles Robinson © (Matt Miazga 61'); Andrei Chirila; Bryan Ramirez (Ender Echenique 45'), Tah Brian Anunga, Obinna Nwobodo (Kevin Denkey 45'), Gerardo Valenzuela, Kyle Smith (Alvas Powell 82'); Evander, Ayoub Jabbari (Tom Barlow 45').

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Louro; Pavel Bucha, Gilberto Flores, Samuel Gidi.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026

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