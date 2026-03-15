Charlie Holmes Scores, Orange and Blue Drop Away Match to New England

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 played to a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution II Sunday afternoon at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, Rhode Island. A late second half own goal from Cincinnati proved the ultimate difference in the match.

Revs II opened the scoring just seven minutes in as Makai Wells tallied for New England. A quick string of passes led to Wells finding space in the box, and a first-time effort off his right foot found the back of the net.

The Orange and Blue came out of halftime looking for a way back into the match, and opportunities were present. Deiver Mosquera looked to have netted his first goal for the club, but the flag was raised for offside in the 51st minute.

Mosquera would see another chance at goal in the 74th minute from close range following a moment of confusion inside the box, but the forward wasn't able to finish.

Charlie Holmes equalized late for FCC 2, scoring his first for the club in the 86th minute. Pressure from the Orange and Blue led to Michael Sullivan dispossessing New England and rolling a ball into Holmes, who gathered inside the box and sent a low shot in at the back post.

A Cincinnati own goal one minute later would help see the hosts take three points.

Gavin DeHart became the third FC Cincinnati Academy player this season to make his MLS NEXT Pro debut, as the defender replaced Mosquera late in the second half. DeHart joins Noah Gassan and Santiago Sanchez as academy players to see MLSNP action for the first time this year.

The Orange and Blue take on Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday, March 21 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio to close out the team's three match road stretch. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and streams live on OneFootball platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II

Date: March 15, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Beirne Stadium | Smithfield, RI.

Kickoff: 1:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 41 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

NE: 1-1-2

CIN: 0-1-1

NE - Makai Wells (Mussenden, Mimy) 7', Sami Lachekar (OG) 87'

CIN - Charlie Holmes (Sullivan) 86'

LINEUPS

NE: J.D. Gunn, Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Jacob Shannon, Damario McIntosh, Eric Klein (C), Javaun Mussenden (Allan Oyirwoth 69'), Judah Siqueira (Carlos Zambrano 57'), Makai Wells (Myles Morgan 69'), Jayden Da (Sharod George 69'), Cristiano Oliveira (Sheridan McNish 90')

Substitutes not used: Maxwell Weinstein, Matthew Tibbetts

Head Coach: Pablo Moreira

CIN: Fabian Mrozek, Will Kuisel, Sami Lachekar, Michael Sullivan (C), Charlie Holmes, Yair Ramos, Leo Orejarena, Dilan Hurtado, Deiver Mosquera (Gavin DeHart 85'), Ademar Chavez, Mathias Vazquez (Jack Mize 69')

Substitutes not used: Bryan Dowd, Nathan Gray, Noah Gassan

Head Coach: Sammy Castellanos

STATS SUMMARY: NE/CIN

Shots: 20 / 8

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 6 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 15

Offside: 5 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN: Ademar Chavez (Yellow Card) 24'

NE: Chris Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 54'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

Ast. Referees: Leo Mora, Jarred Mosher

Fourth Official: Gurhan Dolgun







Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026

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