FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Sunday's MLS Regular Season match against the New England Revolution, the club announced today.

Chirila has been added to the first-team roster for the third time this season after a pair of short-term agreements ahead of each of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matches against O&M FC. Chirila started and went the full 90 minutes in both clean sheet wins.

In the first leg win in the Dominican Republic, Chirila became the ninth FC Cincinnati Academy graduate to appear for the first team in official competition.

TRANSACTION: On March 15, 2026, FC Cincinnati add FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila to the club's active roster via short-term agreement.







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