Brian White becomes first 'Caps player in MLS era with 100 goal contributions in shellacking of Minnesota

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was another rousing performance at BC Place on Sunday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC put six past Minnesota United to maintain their perfect start to the MLS season.

Sebastian Berhalter put in another dominant performance, while Brian White made club history.

The 'Caps nearly enjoyed a dream start inside two minutes when Édier Ocampo found AZ near the back post, but the winger couldn't keep his effort on target.

However, the home side didn't have to wait long for the breakthrough. After Jeevan Badwal was hauled down in the area, Berhalter stepped up to the spot and cooly sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 1-0 in the eighth minute.

The lead was doubled just five minutes later. Berhalter turned provider, threading a ball down the right wing for Emmanuel Sabbi, who cut it back for an onrushing Brian White. The striker finished with a clinical first touch to make it 2-0.

Badwal nearly added a third in the 20th minute after latching onto a stunning over-the-top ball from Berhalter, but his side-footed effort cannoned off the near post.

The third goal eventually arrived in the 22nd minute when Berhalter whipped in a precise free-kick for Mathías Laborda to redirect into the back of the net.

Minnesota United briefly threatened in the 37th minute when Nectarios Triantis' first-time volley smashed against the far post, but Vancouver remained in total control.

The Berhalter magic continued in the 42nd minute. The United States international picked out Sabbi in the channel, who then drilled a low shot across goal for his first tally of the season.

Clinical Second Half

Despite the four-goal cushion, Whitecaps FC refused to take their foot off the gas.

In the 52nd minute, AZ drew a second penalty after being fouled in the box. White stepped up this time, dispatching the spot-kick to secure his 100th goal contribution in a Whitecaps shirt.

At the other end, Yohei Takaoka preserved the clean sheet with a massive double save in the 58th minute, denying Kelvin Yeboah and Jefferson Diaz from close range.

The depth of the squad was on full display late in the half. Sebastian Schonlau, making his MLS debut, nearly scored with a header in the 66th minute, while Cheikh Sabaly forced a fingertip save from Drake Callender after an unselfish pass from Badwal.

Sabaly finally got his goal in the 75th minute, cutting inside from the right and firing home a Laborda cross despite Morris Duggan's desperate goal-line effort.

Takaoka punctuated the performance in the 87th minute with a full-stretch save on a header from Minnesota to ensure the clean sheet remained intact.

The 'Caps now head to Spokane for the Second Leg of their Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup series against Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS Optik Channel 980.

The Blue and White are back in MLS action at BC Place this coming Saturday, March 21 when they host San Jose Earthquakes. Tickets are available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 23,885

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

ERDINGER Man of the Match: Sebastian Berhalter

Scoring Summary

8' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (penalty kick)

13' - VAN - Brian White (Emmanuel Sabbi, Sebastian Berhalter)

22' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

43' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Sebastian Berhalter)

54' - VAN - Brian White (penalty kick)

74' - VAN - Cheikh Sabaly (Mathías Laborda)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 52.1% - MIN 47.9%

Shots: VAN 16 - MIN 9

Shots on Goal: VAN 8 - MIN 4

Saves: VAN 4 - MIN 2

Fouls: VAN 23 - MIN 22

Offsides: VAN 1 - MIN 4

Corners: VAN 3 - MIN 7

Cautions

45'+4 - MIN - Jefferson Diaz

64' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

73' - MIN - DJ Taylor

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (15.Sebastian Schonlau 65'), 2.Mathías Laborda, 6.Ralph Priso, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (8.Oliver Larraz 65'), 20.Andrés Cubas; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (7.Cheikh Sabaly 65'), 59.Jeevan Badwal, 22.AZ (13.Thomas Müller 77'); 24.Brian White © (19.Rayan Elloumi 77')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 17.Kenji Cabrera, 28.Tate Johnson, 41.Nikola Djordjevic

Minnesota United FC

12.Drake Callender; 28.Jefferson Diaz, 67.Carlos Harvey (27.DJ Taylor HT), 23.Morris Duggan, 2.Devin Padelford (13.Anthony Markanich 82'); 20.Wil Trapp, 25.Nectarios Triantis (30.Owen Gene 65'), 26.Joaquín Pereyra; 3.Kyle Duncan (21.Bongokuhle Hlongwane HT), 9.Kelvin Yeboah, 8.Tomás Chancalay (10.James Rodríguez 64')

Substitutes not used

1.Alec Smir, 5.Nicolás Romero, 24.Julian Gressel, 29.Mamadou Dieng







Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026

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