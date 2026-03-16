Minnesota United Falls to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6-0

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - Minnesota United fell to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the road on Sunday afternoon at BC Place despite several key saves from goalkeeper Drake Callender. The Loons will now return home to Allianz Field, where they are set to face the Seattle Sounders on Sunday March 22 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

3' - Vancouver Whitecaps created their first dangerous opportunity when Édier Ocampo sent a cross into the penalty area that connected with Aziel Jackson on the right flank. Jackson controlled the ball with his chest and took a shot, but the attempt went over the net.

8' (0-1) - The Whitecaps opened the scoring with Sebastian Berhalter converting the penalty kick that had been awarded to Vancouver. Berhalter sent the attempt down the center of the goal.

13' (0-2) - The hosts doubled their lead with Brian White after Berhalter played a through ball for Emmanuel Sabbi down the right flank. Sabbi made the run and played a short pass back for White, who one-touched it into the net.

22' (0-3) - The Whitecaps were awarded a freekick on the left side of the 18-yard box. Berhalter stepped up to take the kick that connected with Mathias Laborda inside the six-yard box and pushed it over the line.

37' - Drake Callender made a crucial save after Jeevan Badwal took a long-range shot from outside the penalty area, but Callender was able to collect the ball.

38' - Greek international Nectarios Triantis had a dangerous opportunity on target after receiving a backheel pass from Tomás Chancalay near the penalty spot. Triantis fired a one-touch attempt but struck the left goal post.

43' (0-4) - Midfielder Berhalter played a through ball pass for Sabbi down the right flank. Sabbi made a run into the 18-yard box and placed the ball on the far post, finding the back of the net.

52' (0-5) - Vancouver was awarded a second penalty after a foul was called over Aziel Jackson. White stepped up to take the kick. The attempt was placed on the bottom-left corner, finding the back of the net.

59' - Minnesota United got their first dangerous opportunity with DJ Taylor obtaining possession inside the attacking penalty area. Taylor played Joaquín Pereyra on the right flank, who made a cross into the penalty area. Jefferson Diaz headed the ball but goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made the save. Kelvin Yeboah then had a follow-up attempt but Takaoka blocked it with his foot.

70' - California native Callender made another crucial save after finding himself one-on-one with Ralph Priso. Calendar came off his line and made the stop with his foot, and the ball eventually went out for a corner kick after deflecting off Devin Padelford.

74' (0-6) - Vancouver continued to add to their count, this time through Cédric Sabaly. Mathías Laborda sent in a cross from the right flank into the 18-yard box, where Sabaly controlled the ball and took a shot that found the back of the net.

88' - After the Loons were awarded a free kick a few yards outside the penalty area, Pereyra took the kick. The kick curled in and connected with Diaz for a header but Takaoka was able to make the save.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (penalty kick) - 8'

0-2 VAN - Brian White (Emmanuel Sabbi, Sebastian Berhalter) - 13'

0-3 VAN - Mathias Laborda - 22'

0-4 VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi - (Sebastian Berhalter) - 43'

0-5 VAN - Brian White (penalty kick) - 54'

0-6 VAN - Cédric Sabaly (Mathías Laborda, Andrés Cubas) - 74'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 45' + 4'

VAN - Andrés Cubas (caution) - 64'

MIN - DJ Taylor (caution) - 74'

Notable Stats

1 - Midfielder James Rodríguez made his Minnesota United debut in today's match after coming on in the 64th minute.

ATTENDANCE: 23,885

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Devin Padelford (Anthony Markanich 82') Morris Duggan, Carlos Harvey (DJ Taylor 46'), Jefferson Díaz, Kyle Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 46'); M Tomás Chancalay (James Rodríguez 64'), Nectarios Triantis (Owen Gene 65'), Wil Trapp ©, Joaquín Pereyra; F Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Nicolás Romero; M Julian Gressel; F Mamadou Dieng

Vancouver Whitecaps FC XI: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Mohamed Gherasimencov, Ralph Priso, Mathías Laborda, Édier Ocampo (Sören Schonlau 65'); M Aziel Jackson (Thomas Müller 77'), Andrés Cubas, Jeevan Badwal, Sebastian Berhalter (Oliver Larraz 65'), Emmanuel Sabbi (Cédric Sabaly 65') ; F Brian White © (Rayan Elloumi 77')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Isaac Boehmer; D Tate Johnson; M Nikola Djordjevic; F Kenji Cabrera

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

03.22.2026 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 5

1:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On the problems that you saw today and were they continual breakdowns or were they new problems...

"They put a lot of stress on a team with the way that they [Vancouver Whitecaps FC] move, and you really have to commit one way or the other. When you're in the front half and you're pressing, you have to be all in on it. When you're behind the ball and you're in your own half and you're defending deep, you have to take away space, take away time on the ball, and you have to fully commit to it, and we find ourselves in between in a lot of those situations and against a good team, they just rip you apart, and that's what we saw."

On overall thought on the foul Kyle Duncan got called early in the match...

"I haven't seen it back. The referee's in a good spot to make that call. We have VAR, so you have to imagine that there is contact. It's a difficult moment for him because when he's defending out wide leading up to that play, he's on his own defending 2v1. We talk about how we want to defend and getting numbers across the field and being able to move that block across the field. And we had five or six guys in the box and him out there trying to do a job by himself. And then he's in recovery mode in the second phase of that play. So it's tough. I think that's a collective. It's not an individual mistake. That's a collective error that we need to correct."

On the message postgame and getting ready for next week...

"The message is, look, it's early on in a process that is going to have its lumps. When you're not at your best and you're trying to do something different and at the first sight of a little bit of adversity within the game, we start to have doubts creep in and we stray away from some of those things. You end up getting punished. The message was to stick with it, to stay collective, to stay on board with the direction we want to head in because we have the solutions in the room, the players in that locker room, we have the solutions. So it's a tough result that we have to wear. And certainly me, I take full responsibility for it. The failure of the team to perform is a failure in preparation, and that's on me."

On the defensive breakdowns...

"Like I said before, we were caught in between too often. We were in the front half and not really pressing with the intensity that we needed to. We were defending in our half but not moving across the field and not operating the way that we need to in terms of zonal responsibilities when you're defending in 4-4-2, the fundamental stuff, the way that the team needs to shift and move and cover space and continue to be active against a team that stresses you with a lot of runs and rearrangements of their players. So we saw it a little bit last week and we got punished for it. We saw it more today. But we learn about ourselves, we learn about the team and ourselves as a group and we keep moving forward."

On the message during halftime after going down 4-0...

"The message to the guys is one, try to correct some of the things that were clearly errors in the way that we were playing. But two, just don't give up on it. Do not give up on your own individual standards of the game. It is an opportunity to show character as much as it is to try and get something back in the game. Have a little bit of belief in each other, believe in the group, believe in what we are doing and remind them that there are a lot of moments in that game that weren't far off, create a couple of really good chances within that game. We got absolutely punished for those moments where we let our guard down, and that is what happens when you run into a really good team."

On how quickly can he shed this result and move forward...

"You don't want to shed that. You want to learn from it. I think that the important thing for us is diving into it and learning from it. We are in a transition as a team. We have new players that have come into this club. We have new staff that are working with this club. This is not going to be easy. We are trying to have growth and with that there isn't comfort. And if there is, we are probably doing something wrong. There are going to be difficult moments. And that is the message to the guys. That is when it really matters the most that we stick together and we are in this together because it is easy to react to something that happens short term, especially something as dramatic as this that happened short term. Certainly there are things that we need to react to. We need a real immediacy in some of that. But in the grand scheme of things, we have to remember there are 30 more games to go. There is a game coming this week and we have to learn and continue to develop what we're doing and continue to move forward."

On how massive has Michael Boxall's absence been...

"His leadership, his quality on the field is missed, his experience in the league. And his experience in moments where you do find yourself giving up a penalty 6-7 minutes into a game, being able to steady the ship on the field and have a calm presence. Now we have other guys that bring that, but the more of those players you have in the team, the more of those players you have in the field, the easier it is to weather the storm."

On seeing enough being resolved and leadership on the field...

"I think we saw it in a way that was reflected in individuals trying to take responsibility for the game. And in some ways that can almost hurt more because then you lose structure and you lose discipline with that. And it is a mistake out of wanting to do the right thing. But there are a number of guys on the field that take responsibility for that. There are a number of guys on the field that tried to get the team back on track in those moments and fought incredibly hard. You look at the effort and that gets lost in the result. But you look at the effort that some of those guys put in over those 90 minutes, it is not easy when you're feeling the weight of that result."

On last season's game in Vancouver having a 5-man backline and if there were any consideration of playing that style...

"No. We talked about it. We obviously know how that game went in that we conceded 20 shots and maybe got four of our own, and we were under the caution and we got out of there with a result. In looking at the endpoint of what we want to get to, we have to continue to test it. We have to continue to test, and not to say that the game is an experiment, but you find out in moments. We know how we want to play, we know how we want that to look at an endpoint, and as we go through week-to-week and the weeks of training, again, we're a couple of months into it and so certainly did we talk about it and did we consider it, but fundamentally, I wanted to keep moving forward and doing what we're doing."

On James Rodríguez's debut...

"You see the quality he has on the ball and his ability to find guys [the pass]. The pass he plays to Kelvin [Yeboah] on the edge of the box that doesn't quite result in a chance and a number of others. He sees the game at a different speed. He sees things before a lot of other guys do and he has the real technical quality to bring other guys into the game and thought he did well. It's a shame that those [6-0 deficit] are the circumstances that we're bringing him into. We would have much rather he's coming in and helping us win the game, but a good showing."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026

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