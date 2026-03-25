Revolution Academy Set to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup this Weekend

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-16 and Under-15 teams will travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to compete in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup from March 27 - April 4. The Revolution are among 88 teams participating in the annual international youth tournament, which features teams from 14 countries across four continents. Both Revolution Academy sides will open group-stage play on Friday as they compete for this year's title.

New England's U-16s will compete in Group G at this year's tournament, alongside Columbus Crew, Inter Miami CF, and Club América. The U-16s enter the tournament on a three-game unbeaten streak, most recently earning a 4-1 victory over Red Bull New York. Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Newport, R.I.) led the scoring effort with a brace, while Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) and Chris Scott (2010 - North Tonawanda, N.Y.) each added a goal and assist.

In Group C action, the U-15s will take on Austin FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Al-Fateh SC. New England's U-15s are also coming off a strong performance, collecting a 3-1 win at Red Bull last weekend. Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England in the 23rd minute. New York equalized the game in the 35th minute, but the Revolution responded with back-to-back goals. Hans Marten (2011 - Wellesley, Mass.) fed Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) for the finish in the 47th minute, and Musah Adamu (2011- Manchester, Conn.) scored an insurance goal in the 55th minute off an assist from Dalu Nwazojie (2011 - Stoughton, Mass.).

Also in MLS NEXT action, the U-18s fell to Red Bull New York, 5-1, with New England's lone goal scored by defender Josh Macedo (2009 - Willowbrook, Ill.) on a 73rd-minute setup from Harley Kerr (2009 - Warrenton, Va.).

The U-14s captured a 4-2 win over New York SC at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday. New England opened the scoring in the 35th minute through Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.). Kahoalii then assisted Brennan McWeeny (East Milton, Mass.) in the 46th minute to double the Revolution's lead. Dylan Armah (2012 - Providence, R.I.) sealed the result with a brace, finding the back of the net in the 66th and 72nd minutes, both goals coming off feeds from Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.). The U-13s were defeated by New York SC, 2-0, on Saturday.

While the U-16s and U-15s compete in GA Cup, New England's U-18s, U-14s, and U-13s will have the weekend off from league play. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy. More information on the 2026 Generation adidas Cup can be found here.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Red Bull New York U-19s

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Red Bull Training Facility

New England Revolution 1, RBNY 5

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - 1'

RBNY - 21'

RBNY - 31'

NE - Josh Macedo (Harley Kerr) 73'

RBNY - 89'

RBNY - 90'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Daniel Dixon; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Kaisei Korytoski 58'), Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (Simon Medina-Cardoza 70'), Cristiano Carlos; Aarin Prajapati, Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Kaleb De Oliveira 80'), Alexander Glassman

Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Cante, JB Hamilton IV, JV De Almeida

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Red Bull New York U-17s

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Red Bull Training Facility

New England Revolution 4, RBNY 1

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - 11'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 12'

NE - Chris Scott (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 44'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott) 62'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski (Unassisted) 87'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Bayron Morales-Vega, Kauan Nascimento, Tobin Farmer, Braeden Anderson (Jude Chisholm 56'); Lucas Pereira (Kaisei Korytoski 56'), Frankie Caruso (JB Hamilton IV 70'), Chris Scott (Shifaq Fazl 76'); Isaac Twumasi, Logan Azar, Matthew Jean Baptiste (Jesse Ebere 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Johnson

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Red Bull New York U-16s

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Red Bull Training Facility

New England Revolution 3, RBNY 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Unassisted) 23'

RBNY - 35'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Hans Marten) 47'

NE - Musah Adamu (Dalu Nwazojie) 55'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Stefan Gorea (Langston Powell 70'), Dalu Nwazojie, Asher Bremser, Hans Marten; Andrew Hsu (Thierry Maurer 70'), Kai Nielsen, Shayne Dos Santos; Landon Ho Sang (Davi Pereira 55'), Arthur Bernardino, Musah Adamu (Jeremiah Moyano 90')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown, Nico Escobar, Elijah Obayagbona

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. New York SC U-14s

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, NYSC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Luca Cicione) 35'

NE - Brennan McWeeny (Boston Kahoalii) 46'

NYSC - 55'

NE - Dylan Armah (Marlon Quijada) 66'

NE - Dylan Armah (Marlon Quijada) 72'

NYSC - 80'

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone; Asher Cotter, Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Brennan McWeeny, Boston Kahoalii; Jayden Lefter, Drake Roberts, Gavin Rybak

Substitutes Used: James Warren, Marlon Quijada, Samuel Chao, Dylan Amrah, Ayden Gomes, Nolan Nairn

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. New York SC U-13s

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, NYSC 2

Scoring Summary:

NYSC - 18'

NYSC - 19'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Ollie Conlon, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; Jimmy O'Connor, Bryson Villota, Kento Chamovitz; Lucas Williams, Mikey Miller, Kauan Nascimento

Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Austin Martin, Amare Laurent, Isaiah Adeseko, Takefusa Maeda







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