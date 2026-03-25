Colorado Rapids Acquire Defender Loïc Williams from Granada CF

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired defender Loïc Williams from Granada CF of LaLiga HyperMotion (Segunda División) on a contract through the 2029-30 season with a club option for 2030-31. Williams will occupy an international roster spot and will join the team in the summer upon the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"We are excited to welcome Loïc to the club," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's a defender who has already gained meaningful experience in Spain's professional leagues, and we believe his profile fits well with the direction we're building. Loïc is composed on the ball, competitive, fast, and of course left footed. These are qualities that are rare in the soccer landscape, and we are pleased to secure his signature."

Williams, 24, joins the club after spending the past two seasons with Spanish second division side Granada CF. The defender made a total of 62 appearances with the Rojiblancos in LaLiga HyperMotion, logging one goal and one assist, and contributing to 14 clean sheets. Williams also recorded five appearances for the club in Copa del Rey.

"Loïc brings athleticism, presence and an elite defensive mentality," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He's played in demanding competitions in Spain, has the required composure and technical ability to play our dominant football but crucially he combines that with a fierce desire to defend. We're excited that he is joining us despite strong interest from other clubs in Europe."

The Valencia, Spain, native developed through the youth systems of Levante, Patacona, Valencia, and Girona, including 19 appearances with Girona FC U19 during the 2020-21 season. He started his professional career in Spain with Girona B in the Tercera División RFEF, where he made 13 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign. Williams later joined CD Atlético Paso in Spain's Segunda Federación, making 23 league appearances during the 2022-23 season, while also recording two appearances in the Copa del Rey. In 2023, he moved to CD Tenerife, initially competing with the club's B team in the Tercera Federación before earning First Team opportunities. During the 2023-24 season, Williams recorded 21 appearances at the Segunda División level and added four appearances in the Copa del Rey.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire defender Loïc Williams from Granada CF of LaLiga HyperMotion on a contract through the 2029-30 season with a club option for 2030-31.

Loïc Williams

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 161

Date of birth: January 7, 2002

Birthplace: Valencia, Spain

Acquisition date: March 25, 2026







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