Mexican Superstar Carín León to Make History with First-Ever Concert at Nu Stadium in Miami Freedom Park on June 28

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Heron Sports & Entertainment today announced that two-time Grammy winner Carín León will headline the historic first-ever concert at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF's new world-class home at Miami Freedom Park, on June 28. The global Mexican music star will become the inaugural artist to perform at the landmark venue. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

The highly-anticipated Miami date is an added stop on León's 2026 North American tour, which launched earlier this month, and follows his recent Grammy win for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album.

"To be at Nu Stadium and be the first concert fills me with great pride. Miami has always been very important to me," said Carín León. "It's the place where we all come together, where music converges, and cultural movements are created, like my project and like Inter Miami as well. I believe that if music and sport serve to unite cultures and people, then we're doing things right."

"Welcoming an artist of Carín León's caliber as the first concert at Nu Stadium reflects the scale of our vision for our world-class venue: to deliver the best premier live experiences in South Florida," said Jeff Henry, Special Events at Heron Sports & Entertainment. "We know Carín's fans have been eagerly awaiting his Miami tour date, and we're proud to open the doors of our brand-new venue for him and his fans to experience an unforgettable night on June 28."

Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, León has emerged as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Latin music since beginning his solo career in 2018. Blending regional Mexican traditions with elements of pop and rock, he has built a powerful presence in the U.S. market while earning top industry honors, including multiple Latin Grammys and Grammy Awards for Boca Chueca Vol. 1. and Palabra de To's (Seca).

León has graced some of the world's most iconic stages, including Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry and the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he captured both the Gold and Silver Gaviotas. In 2025, he set attendance records at RODEHOUSTON with more than 70,000 fans and became the first Latino artist to headline Sphere in Las Vegas, selling out the venue seven times. His collaborations span a wide range of international stars, including Ricky Martin, Maluma, Camilo and Kane Brown.

Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will have a presale beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 26. As a valued Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Member, priority access and the best pricing options are included for events at Nu Stadium. The artist's fan club will also have a presale beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 26 followed by a Ticketmaster presale at 2 p.m. ET the same day.







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