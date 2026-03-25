D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that forward Gabriel Segal underwent right ankle arthroscopic surgery earlier this month to repair an ankle ligament.

Dr. Martin J. O'Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, performed the surgery on Tuesday, March 10th.

Segal is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to five months as he completes rehabilitation.







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