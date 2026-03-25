D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery
Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that forward Gabriel Segal underwent right ankle arthroscopic surgery earlier this month to repair an ankle ligament.
Dr. Martin J. O'Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, performed the surgery on Tuesday, March 10th.
Segal is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to five months as he completes rehabilitation.
Check out the D.C. United Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026
- D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery - D.C. United
- Mexican Superstar Carín León to Make History with First-Ever Concert at Nu Stadium in Miami Freedom Park on June 28 - Inter Miami CF
- Compilation of Events Supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Announces Heron Sports & Entertainment as Club Continues Unprecedented Growth - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery
- D.C. United Draw 0-0 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- D.C. United Win 2-1 against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC
- D.C. United Lose 1-2 against Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium